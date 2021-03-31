How to use the new crops of the season

WE’VE reached March in A Year of Flavour, and change is in the air.
Place all the ingredients in a bowl and mix to coat thoroughly.
Heat a frying pan large enough to fit the fish with space to spare. You may need two pans. Season fish with salt, pepper and olive oil. Add fish to the hot pan and cook, turning every couple of minutes to ensure even cooking.
Towards the end of the cooking time, add butter and froth it up to brown. Repeatedly baste the fish with the frothy butter using a spoon, add the capers, lemon juice and drop in the wild garlic. Allow the greens to wilt a little. Serve the fish immediately onto warm plates, spoon over the buttery juices, capers, and wild garlic.
Place the herbs into a blender and blitz.
Into a small, deep saucepan, add oil and herbs. Heat gently for five minutes until oil and herbs separate and the oil begins to bubble. Chill everything overnight.
The next day, strain through muslin or a fine sieve. Refrigerate or freeze into ice cube trays for use as needed.
Place all eggs and sugar into a saucepan and whisk together until smooth.
Place the pan over a low heat and add butter, zest, and juice. Stir continuously until the mixture has thickened.
Pour into sterilised jars, clamp on lid, and allow to cool completely. Refrigerate for four hours until set firm.
Heat the oven to 180 degrees Celsius, fan, and butter a baking dish.
Using a knife, score around the circumference of each apple. This allows the apple to expand while cooking and preventing it bursting open.
Chop to roughly equal length raisins, ginger, and nuts. Place into a bowl with the butter, sugar, and spice. Use your hands to bring together. Stuff as much of this mixture into hollow where the core was removed. Top with a small knob of butter and bake for 20 minutes.
Meanwhile make a caramel by melting 115g of butter in a heavy bottom pan. Add 200g of brown sugar and whisk until the sugar has dissolved. Allow this mixture to bubble up, it will darken as it begins to caramelise.