Thu, 08 Apr, 2021 - 08:00

A scrumptious pear and chocolate cake

This Pear and Chocolate Cake recipe is easy to make and delicious when served warm with cream and chocolate sauce, says Mercy Fenton
Pear and Chocolate Cake

Mercy Fenton

Pear and Chocolate Cake

Ingredients

125gr cream flour

33gr cocoa powder

¾ tsp bread soda

Pinch salt

60gr butter

110gr 53% chocolate drops

150gr caster Sugar

1 tsp. vanilla essence

2 large free-range eggs

120ml full fat milk

3 pears, peeled, cored and cut into chunks

15 to 20 gr broken pecan nuts

Method

Lightly grease a 9inch spring form tin and line the base with a disk of parchment paper.

Pre-heat the oven to 175C.

Sift together the flour, salt, cocoa, and bread soda.

In the bowl of an electric mixer, over a pot of barely trembling water, melt the chocolate and butter.

Do not over-heat.

Once melted (but not hot) add the sugar and whisk for a few minutes.

Next add the eggs and vanilla essence, whisk again until thick and fluffy.

Fold in half the flour and cocoa mix, followed by half the milk.

Repeat to use up all the flour and milk.

Mix well until smooth then scrape into the prepared tin.

Place the pears on top and scatter with pecan nuts.

Bake in the centre of the oven for about 30 minutes. Be careful not to overcook — it just needs to be set.

Once set, remove from the oven and allow to cool before removing from the tin.

Serve at room temperature or rewarmed with cream or ice cream and cinnamon chocolate sauce.

Cinnamon Chocolate Sauce

Ingredients

70gr 53% chocolate drops

100gr cream

¼ tsp. ground cinnamon

1 or 2 tsp. icing sugar

Method

Boil the cream and cinnamon, then pour onto the chocolate drops, allow to sit for a few minutes.

Next stir until smooth, adding the sugar to taste.

Keep hot over a Bain Marie of water.

To serve hot, keep over a small pot of hot water. Can be reheated gently the same way.

