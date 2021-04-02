Calling Cork kids... take part in our Big Easter Quiz (Aged 8 to 12) and win a prize

Fri, 02 Apr, 2021 - 10:00Calling Cork kids... take part in our Big Easter Quiz (Aged 8 to 12) and win a prizeIn our special edition of KidzZone this week we published our latest quiz for children by Ronan Leonard. Take part in it here online... Ronan Leonard Calling all children aged eight to 12... why not take part in our Big Easter Quiz and be in with a chance of winning a voucher (T&Cs apply).More in this section How to make delicious Hot Cross Buns I can look forward to life in my fifties now Baking magic in a lockdown world easter quizkidzzone quizkidzzoneCalling Cork kids... take part in our Big Easter Quiz (Under 8s) and win a prizeREAD NOW