Calling Cork kids... take part in our Big Easter Quiz (Under 8s) and win a prize

Thu, 01 Apr, 2021 - 09:33Calling Cork kids... take part in our Big Easter Quiz (Under 8s) and win a prizeIn our special edition of KidzZone this week we published our latest quiz for children by Ronan Leonard. Take part in it here online... Ronan Leonard Calling all under 8s... why not take part in our Big Easter Quiz and be in with a chance of winning a voucher (T&Cs apply).More in this section I can look forward to life in my fifties now Dragons are back in the hot seat A delicious carrot cake easter quizkidzzone quizkidzzoneHow to make delicious Hot Cross BunsREAD NOW