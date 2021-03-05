Cork property for family of eight set to feature on Home of the Year

VAL O’Kelly and Karl Slyne completed the build of their contemporary home in Cork in 2017.

They built it to amalgamate their two families and live there with their six sons; whose ages range from 11 to 17.

The property is one of the contenders that feature in the next episode of Home Of The Year on RTÉ1 on Tuesday at 8.30pm.

The home has lots of interesting features, including vaulted ceilings, glass ‘bridges’, large sliding doors, and lots of interesting art pieces.

The couple opted for a modern style rather than a traditional look, and feel their house is very much a home and love the feeling of space, while still being comfortable.

The house was built for two families coming together and they think it gives everybody their space.

Everyone is welcome at their home and they are hugely proud of what they have achieved.

How will it fare against the other two properties — a converted 200-year-old industrial mill in Co. Down, and a 1920s cottage with extension in Dublin?

The former property is owned by Rachel and Chris Larmour, and when they purchased it, only the shell of the mill had been restored, the front door had been blocked up and there were no stairs inside for access to the first floor.

They started from scratch, and love the character of their new home.

They adore their kitchen and living area, which are technically two separate rooms but are semi-open plan with a stone and brick arch between the two spaces.

The Dublin cottage was gutted, re-modelled and extended to transform from three bedrooms to a four-bedroom home with a large open plan mezzanine extension.

Judges Hugh Wallace, Suzie McAdam and Amanda Bone tour the three properties and come up with another one for the final.