Tue, 16 Feb, 2021 - 21:05

Stunning Cork house makes it through to final of Home of the Year

David O'Brien's property, near Ballygarvan, which appeared in the first episode of the new series, came out tops
The grand piano which features in David O'Brien's house, near Ballygarvan. The home has made it through to this year's Home of the Year final.

John Dolan

A GRAND piano... in a kitchen?!

That may not be to everyone's taste, but the design quirk of the 1800s piano as a kitchen island didn't stop a Cork home from winning the first episode in the new series of Home Of The Year on RTÉ1, tonight (Tuesday).

David O’ Brien's property near Ballygarvan won heaps of praise from judges Hugh Wallace, Suzie McAdam and Amanda Bone, and was named the winner. It will now go through the the Home Of The Year final in the spring.

The living room of the property.
The living room of the property.

David built the modern and bespoke home for himself in the Cork countryside. It was a self-build home with help from his brother and took two years to complete. It looks like a modern take on a traditional barn.

David O'Brien who built the house with help from his brother.
David O'Brien who built the house with help from his brother.

He worked with an architect to create a design that was unique, spacious and very much to his style. David loves modern architecture and vintage antique furniture so he wanted these to compliment each other.

The back garden.
The back garden.

He has been collecting vintage and antique furniture pieces for years and feels they have created interesting interiors in his home. One of the most unique design choices is the use of the 1800s piano as a kitchen island.

David has considered every corner of his home and he loves the airy feeling, the black exterior colour and the natural light. He designed all of the interiors himself and put a huge amount of work onto the design of his home.

Book by Cork-based writer recalls the way furniture was used in our homes

