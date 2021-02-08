Recipe: A ‘throw it together’ supper with corner shop ingredients

IN these days of lockdown, the advice as always is to stay at home as much as possible and only leave the house for essential journeys.
Ingredients (Serves 4)
400g spaghetti or pasta of choice
Olive oil for cooking
2 cloves garlic, peeled and crushed
Pinch of dried red chilli flakes
1 tsp dried oregano
2x400g cans chopped tomatoes
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
3 tbsp cream cheese
Grated fresh Parmesan to serve (optional)
- Cook pasta in lightly salted boiling water with a splash of olive oil added until just al dente.
- Meanwhile, add a splash of oil to a heavy bottomed saucepan and fry the garlic till soft but not browned.
- Stir in chilli flakes, oregano and chopped tomatoes and season.
- Bring to bubbling then simmer for a few minutes over low heat.
- Stir in cream cheese to melt.
- Drain pasta and return to pan.
- Pour over sauce and toss to coat.
- Check seasoning and serve in warmed bowls with extra freshly ground black pepper and grated Parmesan cheese if you wish.
Read More