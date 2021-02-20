170-year-old Ballincollig farmhouse set to feature on Home of the Year

CORK got off to a flying start when hit property show Home Of The Year began last week, when a beautiful Ballygarvan house made it through to the final.

Can the Rebel County record another win in the second episode on RTÉ1 on Tuesday at 8.30pm?

A modernised 1800s farmhouse in the county is among the three properties viewed by the judges, along with a cottage in Dublin with a disco ball in the bathroom and a contemporary farmhouse in Co. Down

The Cork property that features is owned by Rachel and Robert Hobbs, who live with their three children in the modernised 1800s farmhouse with an extension, in Ballincollig. They bought it in 2017 and worked hard to create a fun, functional family home.

The home in Ballincollig, Co. Cork. Picture: Clare Keogh

They retained three external walls of the original house and built from there. They converted a small shed and joined it to the build of the original house.

They began demolishing in November, 2018, and moved into it just over a year later.

It was a self-build project so they were hands on and lived on site while it was happening.

The Hobbs wanted to reflect the original house and surroundings as well as having a home that could work for three small children.

They have lots of fun elements such as a floor net on the landing area, a climbing wall in their son’s room and the front door is at the back of the house.

The couple worked with an architect on the design of their home and Rachel designed the interiors.

Rachel Hobbs pictured at home with husband Rob and their children Rocco, Indie and Forrest, on their net landing area. Picture: Clare Keogh

Will the home catch the eye of the judges, architect Hugh Wallace, interior designer Suzie Mc Adam, and award-winning architect Amanda Bone?

The other properties in the programme include a late 1800s cottage in Dublin.

The owner, Jennifer Sheahan, wanted one of these cottages for a long time and was delighted when one came on the market in 2019. It needed a lot of work as it was damp, had no central heating and the toilet was outside.

Jennifer did a complete renovation, knocked internal walls, dug up the floor and lowered it plus added on an extra floor to make it a two-storey house.

Jennifer describes her style as modern, playful and colourful, and has a disco ball light in her downstairs toilet.

The final home is a self-build contemporary farmhouse on a farm in Co. Down.

The owners love their open plan kitchen/living and dining area, which is very contemporary, with a concrete floor, which they say is ideal for farm living as it’s easy to maintain.