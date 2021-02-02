Recipe: No-Flour chocolate Brownies

Making puddings for a gluten-free diet can be a little testing. But it can be done. I suggest these Chocolate Brownies which use ground almonds instead of flour in the mix. Delicious.

Serve warm with cream or ice cream. Or cool and store in an airtight tin for nibbles with coffee

Ingredients (serves 4)

225g gluten free dark chocolate

75g butter, in cubes

1 tsp cocoa powder

150g caster sugar

4 fresh free range eggs

100g ground almonds

Method: