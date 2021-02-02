Recipe: No-Flour chocolate Brownies

Making puddings for a gluten-free diet can be a little testing. But it can be done. I suggest these Chocolate Brownies which use ground almonds instead of flour in the mix. Delicious.
Serve warm with cream or ice cream. Or cool and store in an airtight tin for nibbles with coffee
225g gluten free dark chocolate
75g butter, in cubes
1 tsp cocoa powder
150g caster sugar
4 fresh free range eggs
100g ground almonds
- Melt chocolate and butter in a bowl over a pan of simmering water and stir together.
- Remove from heat then add cocoa powder and sugar and stir to mix in.
- Cool slightly, then whisk in eggs one by one.
- Stir in ground almonds to give a pleasing thick batter consistency.
- Pour into a lined and buttered 20cm square cake tin.
- Bake in a pre-heated oven Gas 4 180C 350F for about 20 minutes or until firm to touch.
- Serve just warm or leave to cool in tin then cut into squares and store in an airtight tin.
