Sat, 30 Jan, 2021 - 08:00

Cork woman relives night of terror when her friend was murdered

In the next episode of Finné, Sinéad O’Leary talks about the night she was viciously assaulted and her friend Nichola Sweeney killed in an unprovoked attack
Cork woman relives night of terror when her friend was murdered

FRIENDS: Sinéad O’Leary, left and Nichola Sweeney

ON a devastating night in April, 2002, 19-year-old Sinéad O’Leary had her world turned upside down when she and her friend, Nichola Sweeney, were viscously assaulted in an unprovoked attack by Peter Whelan at Nichola’s home in Rochestown, Cork.

Nichola Sweeney.
Nichola Sweeney.

Tragically, Nichola, aged 20, lost her life that night and Sinéad, her schoolfriend at Scoil Mhuire, was left with serious injuries after being stabbed in a senseless act of violence.

In the random and motiveless attack, Nichola was stabbed 11 times by Whelan, and Sinead was stabbed more than 20 times.

Sinéad O’Leary.
Sinéad O’Leary.

In the next episode of Finné on TG4 on Wednesday, February 3, at 9.30pm, Sinéad recalls the harrowing events of that night almost 19 years ago, and her efforts to come to terms with the Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) that resulted from it.

Whelan, who lived close to the scene of the crime, was jailed for life by a judge at the Central Criminal Court in Dublin for the attack, and Sinéad’s efforts to recover from the trauma have not been helped by her battle to prevent him being released on parole to her native Cork.

Read More

'Nerves, tendons, and muscles in my arms were completely severed by the knife.'

More in this section

Cork author's debut children's book 'sticks out' Cork author's debut children's book 'sticks out'
My Weekend: I've lots of hobbies... probably too many My Weekend: I've lots of hobbies... probably too many
Cork woman: Meet my pet, Foxy! Cork woman: Meet my pet, Foxy!
tv
My Weekend: So many gorgeous spots — beauty of living in West Cork

My Weekend: So many gorgeous spots — beauty of living in West Cork

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Cork solicitors expand with new executive appointments Cork solicitors expand with new executive appointments
Calf rearing: Guide to getting the basics right Calf rearing: Guide to getting the basics right
Young couple using tablet. The really simple guide to switching your health insurance

Latest

My home Ad