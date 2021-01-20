'Our Irish Red Setter has more facial expressions than most humans'

TELL us about yourself;

My name is Kane Fox. I moved to Cork City last year after meeting my fiancé Liam O’Leary. Driving every weekend from Dundalk in Co. Louth to Cork City was fun for the first year but I knew I’d have to pick a place to call home. Delighted to say I haven’t looked back! I work with NRG Store in Little Island as the Operations Manager and looking forward to some exciting announcements we have coming soon, watch this space!

I grew up in a relatively small village in Stabannon, Co. Louth. Music was always a passion for me when I was younger with fond memories of playing at the local Céilí house or completing piano and violin grades with RIAM.

It’s something I haven’t yet made time to pick up again, hopefully I will soon. I’ve never really settled on what I want to do with my life but definitely enjoyed the mixed background I’ve had to date.

My first job was a hairdresser which came about by complete chance, several years later I moved on to work as a florist and then ended up selling organic produce and olive oil in St Georges Market in Belfast. The next eight years I spent working within the furniture wholesale trade with some amazing memories traveling around Europe and the Far East.

In my spare time I tend to enjoy creative and outdoor pursuits.

The most recent hobby I took up was stained glass making, I’m still learning and hopefully will put to good use on a larger project.

I’ve been very fortunate to have recently moved to Clonakilty and looking forward to improving my surfing skills, Inchydoney is right on our doorstep so I’ve no excuses even if it has been icy cold!

Looking forward to being able to travel again soon, first on the list will be a return to Switzerland for a week of snowboarding.

Where were you born?

In a very small village in Stabannon, Co. Louth. My parents had purchased the old community hall to convert into a home so we had a fairly different way of life growing up. My mother was the local yoga teacher so our sitting room was one large hall normally filled with yoga mats. I generally preferred to be outdoors so we didn’t have much need for a sitting room (or a kitchen, but that’s another story).

Where do you live?

I currently live in Clonakilty, Co. Cork. I live with my fiancé Liam and our dog Donal, he’s a beautiful Red Setter and rules the roost! Donal is still learning to swim, hopefully I’ll get him on a surfboard soon.

Family?

I’m the youngest of two boys, my brother Conn lives in Dundalk near my parents Paul and Miriam and grandmother Anne (or Nancy depending on where you know her from).

Best friend?

My partner in crime and fiancé Liam. I’d also have to mention my friends Annie, Ian, Sarah, Brona and Kat from Dundalk, obviously due to Covid we’ve not been able to see each other but looking forward to finally having them all down to Cork when we can.

Earliest childhood memory?

I’m not sure what age I was but fairly young… I was in a local Irish dancing competition and kicked too high, I just remember landing on my backside and making a run for it. The bowl haircut didn’t help either, nor did the bright red waistcoat come to think of it. I’ll pretend my fashion choices have vastly improved since then…

Person you most admire?

Jack Ma, a Chinese business magnate, investor and philanthropist. He is the co-founder Alibaba. If you have time, I would really recommend watching some videos of his life story. Possibly the world’s greatest successful failure, very inspiring.

Person who most irritates you?

Jeff Bezos, there’s too much for me to mention.

Where was your most memorable holiday?

Two years ago I decided to travel to Zermatt, Switzerland on my own. This was only my second time snowboarding but now I’m hooked!

Favourite TV programme?

Has to be QI.

I’m a sucker for useless yet interesting facts!

Favourite radio show?

I’m more into podcasts than radio to be honest, current favourite is ‘Criminal’.

Your signature dish if cooking?

Liam is normally the chef at home but when I do cook it’s generally something Thai… I’ll go with Thai shrimp and green beans. It’s much better than it sounds!

Favourite restaurant?

Pilgrims in Rosscarbery. Some of the best food in West Cork. Mark’s creativity in the kitchen is truly inspiring, and Sadie is a warm and gracious host. They’re the whole package, will definitely be on the list to re-visit as soon as I can.

Last book you read?

The Official TED Guide to Public Speaking by Chris Anderson.

Best book you read?

Priceless: The Myth of Fair Value by William Poundstone.

Last album/CD/download you bought?

A Vinyl when we went to Talos in St. Lukes.

Favourite song?

Heat Waves by Glass Animals.

One person you would like to see in concert?

Dermot Kennedy – still have last year's ticket so hopefully this year…

Do you have a pet?

Yes, Donal the Dog. He’s an Irish Red Setter who has more facial expressions than most humans.

Morning person or night owl?

Both… sleep is something I’m still not convinced about.

Your proudest moment?

It’s yet to come… I would love to join RNLI, when that happens I’ll be very proud.

Spendthrift or saver?

Saver… most of the time anyway. I have my moments.

Name one thing you would improve in your area in which you live?

It’s Clonakilty… what more could I possibly want!

What makes you happy?

Surfing or swimming in the sea in the rain… it’s indescribable.

How would you like to be remembered?

That’s a really good one… I’m still working on it.

What else are you up to at the moment?

Honestly… a very exciting retailer launch for Irish consumers, sourcing the best in Irish suppliers and much more from around the world.

We are navigating the tricky waters of Brexit, this will ensure Irish consumers can buy 1000’s of items without any concerns over customs and duty costs. Where there’s a will there’s a way!

I’m very fortunate to be working with the people around me and wish I could say more but you’ll see our announcements soon! (Ok! Go on, it’s going to be called iTrolley – keep an eye out).

I never planned to be so involved in the world of ecommerce, thankfully it found me and hopefully we can change how retail operates in Ireland.