Recipe: The cream of cheesecakes

200gr gingernut biscuits
50gr melted butter
- Line the base of a 8 inch springform tin with a disk of parchment and butter the sides of the ring.
- First prepare the biscuit base.
- Crush the biscuits in a bag with a rolling pin or use a food processor.
- Mix with the melted butter and press firmly into the base of the tin.
- Bake at 150C for 10 minutes.
- Allow to cool and butter the sides before filling.
675gr full fat cream cheese
250gr sugar
60gr sour cream
60gr pouring cream
3 free range eggs
1tbs grated lime zest
180ml lime juice
1 tsp vanilla extract
1½ tsp cornflour sifted
- In the bowl of an electric mixer beat the cream cheese and the sugar.
- Add the eggs and beat until the mix is smooth.
- Add the sour cream, cream and vanilla.
- Beat in the lime zest, juice and corn flour. Mix well.
- Scrape the mixture into the prepared tin, then bake at 160C for 40 minutes.
- Then turn down the heat to 120C and continue to cook until just set, about another 10 minutes, there will be a tiny wobble in the centre.
- Remove from the oven and, using a small, sharp knife, free the sides from the tin.
- Allow to cool whilst preparing the blueberries.
250gr blueberries
20gr sugar
8gr corn flour
- Bring the blueberries to a gentle simmer then mix the corn flour with enough water to make a light paste.
- Add the corn flour and simmer for a minute or two until thickened.
- Scrape into a clean bowl over ice or cold water, them once cooled, spoon over the cheesecake, refrigerate until completely set and cool — ideally overnight.
- Cut with a hot dry knife — it really needs nothing with it.
