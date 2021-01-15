Fri, 15 Jan, 2021 - 11:15

Recipe: The cream of cheesecakes

This is a lovely, light baked cheesecake — it is perfectly sharp and surprisingly creamy. Ideally finished with a topping of blueberries, and it really needs nothing else.
Baked Lime Cheesecake with Ginger and Blueberries by Mercy Fenton.

Mercy Fenton

Baked Lime Cheesecake with Ginger and Blueberries

Biscuit base

Ingredients

200gr gingernut biscuits

50gr melted butter

Method

  • Line the base of a 8 inch springform tin with a disk of parchment and butter the sides of the ring.
  • First prepare the biscuit base.
  • Crush the biscuits in a bag with a rolling pin or use a food processor.
  • Mix with the melted butter and press firmly into the base of the tin.
  • Bake at 150C for 10 minutes.
  • Allow to cool and butter the sides before filling.

Cheesecake

Ingredients

675gr full fat cream cheese

250gr sugar

60gr sour cream

60gr pouring cream

3 free range eggs

1tbs grated lime zest

180ml lime juice

1 tsp vanilla extract

1½ tsp cornflour sifted

Method

  • In the bowl of an electric mixer beat the cream cheese and the sugar.
  • Add the eggs and beat until the mix is smooth.
  • Add the sour cream, cream and vanilla.
  • Beat in the lime zest, juice and corn flour. Mix well.
  • Scrape the mixture into the prepared tin, then bake at 160C for 40 minutes.
  • Then turn down the heat to 120C and continue to cook until just set, about another 10 minutes, there will be a tiny wobble in the centre.
  • Remove from the oven and, using a small, sharp knife, free the sides from the tin.
  • Allow to cool whilst preparing the blueberries.

Blueberry Compote

Ingredients

250gr blueberries

20gr sugar

8gr corn flour

Method:

  • Bring the blueberries to a gentle simmer then mix the corn flour with enough water to make a light paste.
  • Add the corn flour and simmer for a minute or two until thickened.
  • Scrape into a clean bowl over ice or cold water, them once cooled, spoon over the cheesecake, refrigerate until completely set and cool — ideally overnight.
  • Cut with a hot dry knife — it really needs nothing with it.

