Recipe: A trio of small treats

This selection of small treats is easy to prepare and should provide something for everyone. The ginger cookies are delicious with or without the orange buttercream; the lemon brownies provide a good zing, and the little lemon muffins for something a little sweeter.
85gr cream flour
¼ tsp. baking powder
¼ tsp. bread soda
pinch salt
43gr butter
59gr sugar
15 gr beaten egg
22gr treacle
1tsp of finely grated ginger
25gr caster sugar, to roll the cookies in.
- Sift together the flour, baking powder, bread soda and salt.
- Beat the butter and sugar until light and fluffy, next beat in the egg, treacle and ginger.
- Reduce the speed to low and add the flour, mix until just combined.
- Chill a little if very soft.
- Line 2 baking trays with parchment.
- Roll the mix into small balls, using about ½ tsp. of mix for each, and rolling each ball in the extra sugar.
- Place on the tray about 2 cm apart and freeze for 15 to 20 minutes until firm.
- Meanwhile pre-heat the oven - once firm bake for 8 to 10 minutes until golden and slightly puffed up, allow to cool for a few minutes then transfer to a wire rack to cool fully.
39gr Butter
62gr Icing Sugar
½ tsp. Finely grated orange zest
Tiny amount of orange juice if needed to soften icing.
- Beat the butter and sugar with the zest to a soft consistency adding a little orange juice if necessary.
- Pipe a little icing on every second cookie then sandwich together.
- Store in an airtight conta
iner if not eaten the day they are made.
113gr butter melted,
95gr cream flour
2 free range eggs
2 tbsp. lemon zest
2 tbsp. lemon juice
150gr golden caster sugar
1/4 tsp. sea salt
- Preheat the oven to 175 C degrees.
- Grease an 8 inch baking dish with butter and line with a strip of parchment covering 2 sides and the base.
- Zest and juice two lemons and set aside.
- Whisk together the eggs, juice and zest until smooth and a little light.
- Next add the sugar, melted butter and salt, whisk together.
- Finally sift the flour and fold into the mix.
- Scrape the mix into the tin leveling carefully.
- Bake for 20 to 22 minutes until just cooked and a little golden at the edges. Allow to cool fully before coating in the citrus glaze.
4 tbsp. lemon juice
4 tsp. lemon zest
4 tsp. orange zest
125gr icing sugar
- Sift the icing sugar before whisking in the juice and zest.
- Spread onto the cool brownies and allow to set before cutting.
- These simple lemon muffins are zingy, and light, perfect bite size pieces for a picnic lunch. This makes 12 good-sized muffins or you could make mini muffins instead.
300 gr self-raising flour
150 gr sugar
75 gr butter
230 gr milk
1 egg
Zest of 1 lemon
1/3 cup lemon juice
65gr sugar
- Preheat oven to 200 C.
- Line a muffin tin with 12 papers.
- Sift the flour into a medium sized bowl add the sugar and whisk to mix.
- Melt the butter and mix with the milk, egg and lemon zest.
- Add the wet ingredients to the dry combining quickly - don’t over mix.
- Spoon the mixture into muffin cases.
- Bake for 15 minutes or until a skewer comes out clean.
- As soon as you take the muffins out of the oven, brush the tops with lemon juice, and sprinkle with sugar.