Recipe: A trio of small treats

This selection of small treats is easy to prepare and should provide something for everyone. The ginger cookies are delicious with or without the orange buttercream; the lemon brownies provide a good zing, and the little lemon muffins for something a little sweeter.

Ginger Cookies with Orange cream

Ingredients

85gr cream flour

¼ tsp. baking powder

¼ tsp. bread soda

pinch salt

43gr butter

59gr sugar

15 gr beaten egg

22gr treacle

1tsp of finely grated ginger

25gr caster sugar, to roll the cookies in.

Method:

Sift together the flour, baking powder, bread soda and salt.

Beat the butter and sugar until light and fluffy, next beat in the egg, treacle and ginger.

Reduce the speed to low and add the flour, mix until just combined.

Chill a little if very soft.

Line 2 baking trays with parchment.

Roll the mix into small balls, using about ½ tsp. of mix for each, and rolling each ball in the extra sugar.

Place on the tray about 2 cm apart and freeze for 15 to 20 minutes until firm.

Meanwhile pre-heat the oven - once firm bake for 8 to 10 minutes until golden and slightly puffed up, allow to cool for a few minutes then transfer to a wire rack to cool fully.

Orange Buttercream

Ingredients

39gr Butter

62gr Icing Sugar

½ tsp. Finely grated orange zest

Tiny amount of orange juice if needed to soften icing.

Method:

Beat the butter and sugar with the zest to a soft consistency adding a little orange juice if necessary.

Pipe a little icing on every second cookie then sandwich together.

Store in an airtight conta

iner if not eaten the day they are made.

Lemon Brownies by Mercy Fenton

Lemon Brownies

113gr butter melted,

95gr cream flour

2 free range eggs

2 tbsp. lemon zest

2 tbsp. lemon juice

150gr golden caster sugar

1/4 tsp. sea salt

Method:

Preheat the oven to 175 C degrees.

Grease an 8 inch baking dish with butter and line with a strip of parchment covering 2 sides and the base.

Zest and juice two lemons and set aside.

Whisk together the eggs, juice and zest until smooth and a little light.

Next add the sugar, melted butter and salt, whisk together.

Finally sift the flour and fold into the mix.

Scrape the mix into the tin leveling carefully.

Bake for 20 to 22 minutes until just cooked and a little golden at the edges. Allow to cool fully before coating in the citrus glaze.





Tart Lemon Glaze:

4 tbsp. lemon juice

4 tsp. lemon zest

4 tsp. orange zest

125gr icing sugar

Method:

Sift the icing sugar before whisking in the juice and zest.

Spread onto the cool brownies and allow to set before cutting.

These simple lemon muffins are zingy, and light, perfect bite size pieces for a picnic lunch. This makes 12 good-sized muffins or you could make mini muffins instead.

Lemon Muffins by Mercy Fenton

Lemon Muffins

Ingredients

300 gr self-raising flour

150 gr sugar

75 gr butter

230 gr milk

1 egg

Zest of 1 lemon

Topping

1/3 cup lemon juice

65gr sugar

Method:

Preheat oven to 200 C.

Line a muffin tin with 12 papers.

Sift the flour into a medium sized bowl add the sugar and whisk to mix.

Melt the butter and mix with the milk, egg and lemon zest.

Add the wet ingredients to the dry combining quickly - don’t over mix.

Spoon the mixture into muffin cases.

Bake for 15 minutes or until a skewer comes out clean.

As soon as you take the muffins out of the oven, brush the tops with lemon juice, and sprinkle with sugar.