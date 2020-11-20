Fri, 20 Nov, 2020 - 08:43

Recipe: A fabulous fudge feast

It’s hard to beat good fudge cake, and this recipe is for really chocolate fudge with a good kick of coffee, so you really can taste it. It works really well for those with a less sweet tooth, as the coffee moderates the sweetness of the cake. I use a small 8-inch Bundt tin for this, which I love as it’s a small size cake and when it’s gone, it’s gone!
Mocha Fudge Cake with caramel chocolate icing by Mercy Fenton

Mocha Fudge Cake with caramel chocolate icing


Ingredients

120gr 53% Chocolate Drops

120gr Butter

75gr Boiling water

5gr Coffee granules

45ml Buttermilk

2 medium Free-range eggs – 110gr

50gr Cream flour

120gr Soft light brown sugar

120gr Caster sugar

50gr Self-raising flour

15gr Cocoa Powder

100ml Boiling Water

1/8 tsp. bread soda

Method

  • Pre heat the oven to 160C.
  • Line base of an 8-inch non-stick Bundt tin with a circle of parchment paper, barely butter the sides.
  • Line a mini loaf mold as well or put some paper cases into a cup cake mold.
  • Sift together the flours, sugars, bread soda and cocoa powder.
  • Put butter and chocolate in a bowl over a pot of barely trembling water to melt.
  • Dissolve the coffee granules in the boiling water, allow to cool for a minute, and then add to the melting chocolate. Stir until completely smooth. Then remove from the heat.
  • Mix together the eggs and buttermilk.
  • Add the egg mixture to the chocolate mixture then whisk it the sifted flour mixture, ensure there are no lumps.
  • Scrape the mixture into the prepared tin until it is 2/3rds of the way up the tin. Bake any extra in another small tin or muffin papers.
  • Bake for 40 to 50 minutes until a skewer inserted in the centre comes out clean.
  • Allow the cake to cool in the tin for 5 minutes, then free the sides with a small knife and turn out onto a wire rack to cool.
  • Once the cake is completely cool prepare the chocolate ganache, allow it to thicken a little before coating the inside, top and outside of the cake.
  • Again chill fully to set the ganache before adding the white chocolate layer.

Chocolate Ganache

Ingredients

100gr 53% Chocolate

50ml Cream

Method

  • Bring the cream to the boil in a small pot.
  • Pour onto the chocolate, allow to sit for a minute or two and then stir well until smooth.
  • Allow the chocolate to cool to room temperature but still liquid.
  • Then pour over the cake top and sides.
  • Chill to set.

White Chocolate Ganache.

Ingredients

50gr White Chocolate Drops

20ml Cream

Method:

  • 1/3 Fill a small pot with boiling water.
  • Put the chocolate drops in a bowl that can sit over the boiled water without touching the water. Put the bowl over the pot.
  • Bring the cream to the boil and the pour it over the Chocolate drops, let sit for the chocolate to melt.
  • After two to three minutes stir the chocolate mixture gently until all the chocolate is melted and mixed smoothly in with the cream.
  • Allow to cool, stirring occasionally, once at room temperature carefully pour onto toe top of chilled cake and allow to drip down the sides.
  • Chill a little and whilst still sticky decorate with chocolate balls, maltesers or flakes.

