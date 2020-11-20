Recipe: A fabulous fudge feast

120gr 53% Chocolate Drops
120gr Butter
75gr Boiling water
5gr Coffee granules
45ml Buttermilk
2 medium Free-range eggs – 110gr
50gr Cream flour
120gr Soft light brown sugar
120gr Caster sugar
50gr Self-raising flour
15gr Cocoa Powder
100ml Boiling Water
1/8 tsp. bread soda
- Pre heat the oven to 160C.
- Line base of an 8-inch non-stick Bundt tin with a circle of parchment paper, barely butter the sides.
- Line a mini loaf mold as well or put some paper cases into a cup cake mold.
- Sift together the flours, sugars, bread soda and cocoa powder.
- Put butter and chocolate in a bowl over a pot of barely trembling water to melt.
- Dissolve the coffee granules in the boiling water, allow to cool for a minute, and then add to the melting chocolate. Stir until completely smooth. Then remove from the heat.
- Mix together the eggs and buttermilk.
- Add the egg mixture to the chocolate mixture then whisk it the sifted flour mixture, ensure there are no lumps.
- Scrape the mixture into the prepared tin until it is 2/3rds of the way up the tin. Bake any extra in another small tin or muffin papers.
- Bake for 40 to 50 minutes until a skewer inserted in the centre comes out clean.
- Allow the cake to cool in the tin for 5 minutes, then free the sides with a small knife and turn out onto a wire rack to cool.
- Once the cake is completely cool prepare the chocolate ganache, allow it to thicken a little before coating the inside, top and outside of the cake.
- Again chill fully to set the ganache before adding the white chocolate layer.
100gr 53% Chocolate
50ml Cream
- Bring the cream to the boil in a small pot.
- Pour onto the chocolate, allow to sit for a minute or two and then stir well until smooth.
- Allow the chocolate to cool to room temperature but still liquid.
- Then pour over the cake top and sides.
- Chill to set.
50gr White Chocolate Drops
20ml Cream
- 1/3 Fill a small pot with boiling water.
- Put the chocolate drops in a bowl that can sit over the boiled water without touching the water. Put the bowl over the pot.
- Bring the cream to the boil and the pour it over the Chocolate drops, let sit for the chocolate to melt.
- After two to three minutes stir the chocolate mixture gently until all the chocolate is melted and mixed smoothly in with the cream.
- Allow to cool, stirring occasionally, once at room temperature carefully pour onto toe top of chilled cake and allow to drip down the sides.
- Chill a little and whilst still sticky decorate with chocolate balls, maltesers or flakes.