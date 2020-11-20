Recipe: A fabulous fudge feast

It’s hard to beat good fudge cake, and this recipe is for really chocolate fudge with a good kick of coffee, so you really can taste it. It works really well for those with a less sweet tooth, as the coffee moderates the sweetness of the cake. I use a small 8-inch Bundt tin for this, which I love as it’s a small size cake and when it’s gone, it’s gone!