Wedding of the Week: Together again after all those years

Megan said: “After a lovely few days exploring around Pompeii and Ercolano, we made our way to Florence by train. As we arrived, Steve was a bit nervous and I was a bit oblivious. He said we needed to take a minute and reflect on our goodbye on that train platform, almost exactly 12 years earlier. After a bit of quiet reminiscing, I was ready to hurry up and get to our Air BnB when he stopped me and dropped to one knee to propose. I was delighted and of course accepted straight away. I love how sentimental he is!”