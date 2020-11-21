Wedding of the Week: Together again after all those years

THEY first met in Italy in 2007 — but it was only in 2016 that they had their second date. Fast forward to 2020 and Megan LeMasurier-Barry and Steve Barry tied the knot.

Megan LeMasurier-Barry and Steve Barry met in Florence back in 2007 and stayed in touch. She lived in the US and he in Ireland.

Megan, an occupational therapist, and Steve, an architect, live in Midleton. Megan was raised in California in the U.S, while Steve was raised in Ennis in County Clare, but has lived in Cork for six years.

Groom Steve Barry with best man Andreas Andreou.

They met in Florence, Italy, in 2007. Megan explained: “We coincidentally chose to stay in the same hostel. Steve was scheduled to leave the day after I arrived, but surreptitiously changed his plans after we spent the evening of my arrival chatting. We were able to spend several fun and romantic days together before parting ways in the train station.”

Groom, Steve Barry with his family, left to right, his brother Alan Barry, mum Terry Barry and brother Nicholas Barry.

The couple stayed in touch on and off for almost nine years, until Megan visited Ireland on holiday in 2016 with a friend and they met up.

“We have been together ever since that long- awaited second date in May 2016.”

SAYING I DO: Megan LeMasurier-Barry and Steve Barry, who live in Midleton, at the Triskel Arts Centre, in Cork City.

The couple took a trip back to Italy in November, 2019, and got engaged.

Megan said: “After a lovely few days exploring around Pompeii and Ercolano, we made our way to Florence by train. As we arrived, Steve was a bit nervous and I was a bit oblivious. He said we needed to take a minute and reflect on our goodbye on that train platform, almost exactly 12 years earlier. After a bit of quiet reminiscing, I was ready to hurry up and get to our Air BnB when he stopped me and dropped to one knee to propose. I was delighted and of course accepted straight away. I love how sentimental he is!”

The couple had a small dinner in The Muskerry Arms in Blarney after the ceremony, but are planning a ‘do-over’ reception when things get back to normal.

They were married in the Triskel Christchurch and Arts Centre in Cork city in a Humanist Ceremony by Norma McElligot, on August 6.

The bride, Megan LeMasurier-Barry chatting to Alannah Barry, the newlywed’s niece and daughter of Alan Barry.

They had originally planned to marry in mid-August, 2020, but with the Covid-related uncertainty, they brought it forward.

Unfortunately, Megan’s family and friends couldn’t travel from the U.S. She also had to come up with an alternative wedding dress as her initial choice was back in the U.S, having gotten stranded here in March, during what was supposed to be a nine day wedding planning visit to Ireland. The new tea length dress was sourced in the Moderne Bridal.

Her jewellery was a gift from her husband, while her blue satin shoes were ‘something blue’. Make-up was by Liz McCarthy while hair was by Maria, owner of Mr Mills in Midleton.

Steve and his best man rented their suits from Con Murphy’s Menswear.

Sadly, no-one from Megan’s family could travel from the U.S, but they did celebrate with Steve’s family and the couple’s close friends.

In a bid to include her family and friends there were Google Hangouts and Facetimes throughout the day, as well as pre-recorded readings, played during the ceremony. Florist Ta McGrath also included a paper Iris in her bouquet in memory of Megan’s mom.

A small dinner was held in The Muskerry Arms in Blarney, with a cake by Carol of Wedding Belle Bakery. The couple have vowed to host a ‘do-over’ reception when things get back to normal.