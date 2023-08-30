Opportunities for Irish students, scholars and professionals inAmerica

THE Fulbright Commission invites passionate Irish students, scholars and professionals to apply for the unparalleled opportunities that make up the 2024-2025 Fulbright Irish Awards. The Fulbright Awards provide students, scholars and professionals with opportunities to develop their academic or professional careers and engage in advanced research in the United States while serving as cultural ambassadors and building lasting connections between the U.S. and Ireland. Fulbright Alumni form a distinguished global network of peers and colleagues who have achieved success and garnered accolades in government, science, the arts, technology, business, philanthropy, education, and athletics. Global Fulbright Alumni include 78 MacArthur Fellows, 62 Nobel Prize recipients, 89 Pulitzer Prize winners, and 41 recipients who have served as a head of state or in government.

Fulbright Awards The Fulbright Awards provide academic and career opportunities for Irish and E.U. students and professionals with 5+ years relevant experience to study, research, or teach with experts at a U.S. institution or organisation.The vision and ethos of the Fulbright Commission is to inspire minds, create a global culture of understanding and solidarity through collaboration, education and cultural exchange and strengthen Irish and American bonds by nurturing academic and professional excellence, expertise and leadership. The Fulbright Program is a bilateral exchange programme supported by the Irish Government and the U.S. Department of State that emphasizes cultural engagement, academic and professional connections, and alumni participation. It is known for selecting outstanding candidates from the island of Ireland to work with diverse U.S. higher education institutions.

Who is eligible? The Awards are open to Irish and E.U. students, scholars and professionals with 5+ years relevant experience from all disciplines and backgrounds.

The Fulbright Commission in Ireland partners with local and international agencies to offer additional sponsored awards in the areas of Health, Social Justice, Culture and Heritage, Geoscience, Agri-food, Environmental Protection, Business & Innovation, Law, Cybersecurity and the Irish language. Successful candidates receive a monetary stipend, travel costs, accident and emergency insurance, visa administration support, cultural and professional programming, and an introduction to a vast international professional and academic network.The Commission is committed to fairness, equity and inclusion and encourages applications from people from diverse backgrounds to all its schemes, programmes and activities.

Deadline to apply is 4pm, Friday, October 27. Learn more at www.fulbright.ie.