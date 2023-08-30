Wed, 30 Aug, 2023 - 15:48

Opportunities for Irish students, scholars and professionals inAmerica

Opportunities for Irish students, scholars and professionals inAmerica

At the launch of the Fulbright Irish Awards were former awardees Dr Nic Giolla Chomhaill, Dr Mahon, Dr Kinsella, Dr Daly, Dr McDermott, Dr McEvoy, Dr O’Hanlon, with Prof. Naughton.

Rory Noonan

THE Fulbright Commission invites passionate Irish students, scholars and professionals to apply for the unparalleled opportunities that make up the 2024-2025 Fulbright Irish Awards. The Fulbright Awards provide students, scholars and professionals with opportunities to develop their academic or professional careers and engage in advanced research in the United States while serving as cultural ambassadors and building lasting connections between the U.S. and Ireland. Fulbright Alumni form a distinguished global network of peers and colleagues who have achieved success and garnered accolades in government, science, the arts, technology, business, philanthropy, education, and athletics. Global Fulbright Alumni include 78 MacArthur Fellows, 62 Nobel Prize recipients, 89 Pulitzer Prize winners, and 41 recipients who have served as a head of state or in government.

Fulbright Awards The Fulbright Awards provide academic and career opportunities for Irish and E.U. students and professionals with 5+ years relevant experience to study, research, or teach with experts at a U.S. institution or organisation.The vision and ethos of the Fulbright Commission is to inspire minds, create a global culture of understanding and solidarity through collaboration, education and cultural exchange and strengthen Irish and American bonds by nurturing academic and professional excellence, expertise and leadership. The Fulbright Program is a bilateral exchange programme supported by the Irish Government and the U.S. Department of State that emphasizes cultural engagement, academic and professional connections, and alumni participation. It is known for selecting outstanding candidates from the island of Ireland to work with diverse U.S. higher education institutions.

Who is eligible? The Awards are open to Irish and E.U. students, scholars and professionals with 5+ years relevant experience from all disciplines and backgrounds.

The Fulbright Commission in Ireland partners with local and international agencies to offer additional sponsored awards in the areas of Health, Social Justice, Culture and Heritage, Geoscience, Agri-food, Environmental Protection, Business & Innovation, Law, Cybersecurity and the Irish language. Successful candidates receive a monetary stipend, travel costs, accident and emergency insurance, visa administration support, cultural and professional programming, and an introduction to a vast international professional and academic network.The Commission is committed to fairness, equity and inclusion and encourages applications from people from diverse backgrounds to all its schemes, programmes and activities.

Deadline to apply is 4pm, Friday, October 27. Learn more at www.fulbright.ie.

More in this section

Martin Shanahan receives Irish Academy of Management Whitaker Award for 2023 Martin Shanahan receives Irish Academy of Management Whitaker Award for 2023
Waiter Serving Food, Cafe Le Bonaparte, Saint Germain, Paris, France Lack of taxis and availability of transport affecting nighttime economy
Taylor Swift Taylor Swift and Coldplay drive 88% increase in ticket agency spend per transaction
<p>Maths tutors Rachel Hanafin and Diarmuid O'Sullivan with Breakthrough Maths Founder TJ Hegarty, as they launch a new platform that will test students throughout each class to track their progress. Picture: Darragh Kane</p>

Breakthrough Maths online school continues to expand

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!

Latest

Have you downloaded your FREE   App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

Subscribe toThe Echo - textePaper - text

Devices with Echo live

Sign up

Download your ePaper app on

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo
EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more