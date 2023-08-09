Wed, 09 Aug, 2023 - 17:10

Project in Cork shortlisted for the 2023 Irish Planning Awards

The Land Development Agency’s housing plan for the St Kevin’s Hospital site at Shanakiel. which has been shortlisted for an Irish Planning Award.

THE Irish Planning Institute (IPI), the all-island professional membership body for spatial planners, has shortlisted 39 entries for this year’s Irish Planning Awards, which is returning for the first time since 2020.

The Land Development Agency has been shortlisted in the Urban Regeneration and Heritage category for St Kevin’s Hospital, Cork.

The awards aim to highlight innovation and excellence in Irish planning. The awards gala ceremony will take place on September 28 at Clontarf Castle Hotel.

The Irish Planning Awards acknowledges a diverse range of projects and plans taking place at national, regional and county levels in complex and dynamic environments, including: Clare, Tipperary, Kildare, Limerick, Meath, South Dublin, Fingal, Dublin City, Donegal, Laois, Cork, Galway, Dun Laoghaire Rathdown, Louth and Offaly. There are seven categories, which include:

Plan Making Employment and Enterprise Urban Regeneration and Heritage Climate Action and Biodiversity Sustainable Communities and Placemaking (large scale and small scale) Research and Innovation Planning Workplace of the Year.

Additionally, there will be a President’s Award and the winner will be nominated by the Council.

This year’s judging panel will comprise of Mary Mac Mahon MIPI (Irish Planning Institute President), Charlotte Sheridan MIPI (RIAI President), Henk van der Kamp FIPI (Secretary General of the ECTP-CEU, the umbrella organisation for spatial planning institutes in Europe and past president of the IPI), Terry Prendergast MIPI (former board member of An Bord Pleanála) and John O’Hara MIPI (former Dublin City Council Planning Officer).

Mary Mac Mahon, president of the Irish Planning Institute said: “The standard and quality of entries for this year’s awards were very high, the judging panel had a very tough task to produce a shortlist. After reviewing all the entries, we have been able to shortlist 39 impressive submissions.

“We look forward to the awards ceremony in September and the announcement of the winning entries per category. The awards provide an excellent opportunity to reflect and promote the contribution of planning to society and highlight the positive work being carried out across the sector and the role of planning in delivering quality and sustainable development.”

Tickets for the event are now available on www.ipi.ie.

