Tue, 01 Aug, 2023 - 14:30

Seán Doyle appointed head chef at Liss Ard Estate

Seán Doyle who has been appointed new head chef at Liss Ard Estate.

Rory Noonan

LISS Ard Estate, Skibbereen, has announced the appointment of Seán Doyle as the estate’s new head chef.

Originally from Killarney, Seán began his career in 2006 and quickly began working in the highest calibre of kitchens in the country, including the Park Hotel in Kenmare, the Merrion Hotel in Dublin, and joining as Chef de Partie at two-Michelin star restaurant Patrick Guilbaud in 2009, soon promoted to junior sous chef.

He then decided to move overseas to further his skills in Norway, Sweden, and London.

Returning to Ireland, Seán joined the team at the Michelin-starred L’Ecrivain as sous chef, and was promoted to head chef in 2018.

Impressed with Liss Ard Estate’s ethos of nurturing new and upcoming chefs, working with local producers, and using produce straight from the 163-acre estate, he joined the team in February of this year.

When not in the kitchen, Seán enjoys exploring his new surroundings in west Cork, usually by bike.

“Liss Ard Estate is a magical place, where lakes and winding trails surround a country manor that has recently been carefully refurbished. Our garden restaurant focuses on authentic West Cork flavours by using the best local produce as well as fruits, vegetables, leaves and herbs from the estate’s very own walled gardens,” he said.

See: www.lissardestate.ie

