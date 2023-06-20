MACE retailers to support Down Syndrome Ireland

MACE retailers across Cork will be inviting customers and staff to donate between 15 minutes and one hour of their time to cycle on static bikes and raise much-needed funds for Down Syndrome Ireland, MACE’s official charity partner, this summer.

MACE Sales Director Keith Crawford and Down Syndrome Ireland CEO, Barry Sheridan, were recently joined by DSI members, Newbridge native Conor O’Donnell, star of Apple+ show ‘Bad Sisters’ and MaryClaire Shaughnessy to officially launch the Tour de MACE static cycling initiative that will see MACE stores throughout Ireland host an event during the summer months.

Since adopting Down Syndrome Ireland as MACE’s official charity partner in 2017, MACE Retailers have engaged in a number of initiatives designed to raise awareness and funds for the worthy charity as well as through collection boxes in more than 150 MACE stores nationwide, and a donation on selected MACE Own Brand products.

To date, MACE retailers have raised more than €313, 000 for their official charity partner.

Speaking at the launch of Tour de MACE 2023, Sales Director Keith Crawford said, “We are very proud of all the MACE retailers who will be hosting these events throughout the summer. Each Tour de MACE event will help make a real and lasting difference to people with Down syndrome and their families throughout Ireland.

“They are a fun and healthy way to raise funds for a very worthy cause and I encourage all MACE customers to get involved when their local store hosts their Tour de MACE event.”

Monies raised by MACE retailers, their staff, and customers this year will be directed towards Down Syndrome Ireland’s Skills Academy, which is a programme dedicated solely to helping prepare adults with Down syndrome for the workplace and will go a long way in providing practical experience and training and supporting adults with Down syndrome in fulfilling their potential.

Barry Sheridan, Down Syndrome Ireland CEO said: “Down Syndrome Ireland (DSI) is delighted to collaborate with MACE for their annual Tour de MACE campaign. This year, funds raised will go towards Down Syndrome Ireland’s Skills Academy – a programme designed to prepare adults with Down syndrome entering the workforce for the first time and provide support and training for those wishing to change roles or try something new.

“DSI strives to ensure equitable access to employment through our National Employment Programme – the specialist training and work placements provided by the Skills Academy will be vital in enabling those with Down syndrome, traditionally under-represented in the workforce, to acquire skills needed to engage in meaningful and rewarding work.”

For more information on the various Tour de MACE events, please check MACE’s social media @MACEIreland for information on Tour de MACE events in your community.