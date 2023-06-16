West Cork solicitor wins Sole Principal of the Year at the Irish Law Awards 2023

DONNA Wilson of Wilson Daly Solicitors, Dunmanway, was the winner of the Sole Principal of the Year at the Irish Law Awards 2023.

Ms Wilson, the firm’s principal, has been awarded the prestigious title at the highly acclaimed Irish Law Awards 2023.

These awards celebrate the outstanding achievements of the entrants throughout the country. They also recognise and reward the high standards of excellence and level of service that is being delivered in the industry.

No stranger to winning awards, in 2022, Wilson Daly Solicitors won the Irish Law Award for the Munster property law firm.

Ms Wilson’s win is a testament to her hard work and commitment to her clients and the legal profession.

Her exceptional legal acumen, combined with her compassionate approach to client representation, has consistently delivered favourable outcomes and ensured the highest level of client satisfaction.

She expressed her gratitude to the Irish Law Awards for recognising her achievements, and she attributed her success to the unwavering support of her clients and the exceptional team at Wilson Daly Solicitors.

Ms Wilson said: “This award is a tremendous honour, and I am truly grateful to be recognised among such accomplished professionals.

“I owe this achievement to my incredible team and the exceptional support of our clients. Their trust and faith in our legal expertise have been instrumental in our success.”

Wilson Daly Solicitors is a renowned legal firm based in Dunmanway, West Cork, providing expert legal advice and representation to individuals and businesses across a wide range of practice areas.