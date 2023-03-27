Mon, 27 Mar, 2023 - 12:08

Trigon Hotels to recruit up to 20 team members 

Group Executive Chef of Trigon Hotels Alex Petit and his team. Trigon Hotels will host a recruitment day at the Metropole Hotel on Wednesday next, March 29, from 3pm to 7pm.

Rory Noonan

TRIGON Hotels are seeking to recruit up to 20 team members at every level across its two hotels in Cork, The Metropole Hotel and Cork International Hotel.

A recruitment fair will be held in the Metropole Hotel on Wednesday next, March 29, from 3pm to 7pm.

The hotel group is offering competitive rates of pay along with excellent training, with opportunities for promotion and development open to all candidates.

Creating a good work-life balance for team members is an important part of the culture at Trigon Hotels.

Earlier this year, the group launched a new policy to support team members undergoing fertility treatment. The programme includes options around flexible working hours and paid leave days. A new pension scheme was also introduced over the last number of months.

Trigon Hotels was Named Best Large Company at the recent Cork Business Association’s ‘Cork Business of the Year Awards’. The judges praised the group’s forward-looking, family-friendly employee policies and said their inclusion and diversity agenda is fast becoming a model to which other businesses can aspire.

Speaking about the recruitment fair, Kathleen Linehan, Strategic Director of Human Resources at Trigon Hotels, said: “At Trigon Hotels we ensure that team members are listened to and we have introduced policies in response to their needs. We are constantly striving to create a positive working environment for team members, regardless of what level they are working at. We are looking forward to growing our team and welcoming new members on board.”

Trigon Hotels were honoured with the HR Team Of The Year Award in 2022 and The Great Place To Work accolade.

The group has established a successful relationship with Cope Foundation / Ability at Work. Volunteers from both organisations have transformed a patch of unused ground next to Beech Hill Garden Centre, Montenotte, into a Sensory Garden and meet each week to work together in the garden.

Aaron Mansworth, Managing Director of Trigon Hotels said; “We, at Trigon Hotels, pride ourselves on creating a positive working environment for all our team members, regardless of what level of employment they are at. We are delighted to be in a position where we can grow our team and welcome new members, especially after such a turbulent time for the hospitality sector. All our team members play a vital role in the continued success of our two hotels and I would like to take this opportunity to thank them for their hard work and dedication.”

