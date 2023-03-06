Mon, 06 Mar, 2023 - 18:09

Clock is ticking for applications for IGNITE programme at UCC

Eamon Curtin, director IGNITE Programme; Patrick O’Toole, founder of nternz and winner of the IGNITE Best Business Award, and UCC President, Professor John O'Halloran, reminding applicants that the closing date is March 6 for this year's programme. Picture: Joleen Cronin

Rory Noonan

The IGNITE programme at University College Cork (UCC), which nurtures start-ups from the idea stage to commercial reality, has opened a fresh call for applications.

The IGNITE programme is accepting applications from recent graduates for the next full-time start-up incubation programme starting in April 2023.

The IGNITE programme has worked with more than 160 start-ups over the last 11 years and these companies have created more than 370 jobs.

The programme is based at University College Cork and is open to recent graduates in any discipline, from any third level Institution in Ireland, who have the passion and ambition to work full-time on a scalable start-up idea that has potential for economic, environmental or social impact.

IGNITE Director Eamon Curtin said: “The programme consists of several valuable resources to help grow your start-up to the next level. We offer seminars, workshops, entrepreneurial guest speakers, mentoring and experts, fundraising and a workspace to help you grow your idea.”

Some really exciting companies have come out of IGNITE.

Conor Lyden, founder of Trustap, a transaction platform, specifically designed to protect people from being scammed when they’re buying or selling, online or in person, with strangers said that without IGNITE and all of the people involved he “simply would not have my own business”.

Another, Clare Meskill, co-founder of Teleatherapy, has created a platform that offers speech therapy technology to people living with Parkinson’s disease.

IGNITE is supported by University College Cork, Bank of Ireland, the Local Enterprise Offices of Cork City, South Cork and North and West Cork, Cork City Council and Cork County Council.

Founded in 2011 and supported by the Bank of Ireland, IGNITE is a joint initiative by Cork City Council, Cork County Council, the Local Enterprise Offices in Cork City and County and UCC to encourage entrepreneurship and enterprise creation.

Since then, it has worked with almost 160 start-ups and over 190 founders who have launched companies such as AnaBio Technologies, ApisProtect, LegitFit, OncoAssist, PunditArena, QuickMinutes, Talivest, Teleatherapy, TrustAp, UrAbility and Vconnecta. Based at UCC, IGNITE is open to all recent graduates from all third-level institutions in Ireland to work full-time on a scalable start-up idea with potential for commercial or social impact.

Applications close on March 6 and people can apply on ignite.ucc.ie

