My Career: Bringing plans to fruition is satisfying

Mariana Gonzalez Puente
30
Millstreet, Co. Cork.
Supply Chain Administrator - North Cork Creameries
35,000-45,000
Industrial Engineering Degree in UANL University in Mexico. Masters in Data Science and Analytics in Cork Institute of Technology (now MTU).
Travelling – Exploring Europe and its history is one of the things that I love the most. I do love watching a good film – anything historical, based on true stories and of course rom-coms are my go-to. Dancing!
Keeping the supply chain moving.
Creative, logical, good-humoured, curious and adventurous.
Problem solving, analytical, detail-oriented.
Nearly three years in this role but I have been working in Supply Chain Management for five years.
As an Industrial Engineering student in Mexico, I had two offers for work placements. One was in Engineering and the other was in Supply Chain Planning.
I subsequently spent two years as a graduate working in the Supply Chain for a multinational before a friend and I decided to travel to Ireland to experience a new way of life, travel and explore Europe and to try to perfect our English. I had always intended to do a Masters degree, so I decided to study a full-time Masters in Data Science and Analytics in CIT (now MTU). I chose this course because I felt it would complement my Engineering degree with a view to furthering my career in the Supply Chain. Shortly after my graduation I saw the position in North Cork Creameries so I decided to go for it. Funnily enough, when I was at my now-husband’s home one day, I saw the carton of Kanturk dairy milk and I thought that it was the nicest milk carton packaging I had ever seen, so I think that made the job catch my eye!
An Engineering degree or Supply Chain Management degree.
I start with my to-do list, prioritising and allocating time to each task. Each morning we have an online meeting with the other departments to revise the previous day’s metrics. After the meeting I organise the transport and warehousing of the loads of butter that are to be dispatched the following day. I download and analyse the stock reports from our system. Purchasing is one of my main tasks, I need to ensure that we have adequate, but not excess, stocks of packaging and ingredients.
Alongside my day-to-day tasks, there are projects ongoing at my workplace. I have been involved in our most recent launch: award-winning Ór-Real Irish Butter and in some environmentally friendly projects that we are doing such as changing some of our products to plant-based packaging.
I work 39 hours per week.
Safety boots and a hi-visibility vest are a must!
A lot of women work within the dairy industry and many colleagues and peers in the supply chain are female.
No.
I would rate my job as being a six out of ten. There are some challenging things at work and it can be very busy at times but having kind colleagues helps to alleviate stress.
There are two of us on the team, a Supply Chain Graduate and I, but I work with many people throughout the day.
I just turned 30 so I think that I will be working for a while yet.
Analysing a challenge, coming up with a plan and bringing the plan to fruition is quite satisfying. Being part of the Ór-Real Irish Butter team which has won three food awards this year. Working with good people every day.
At times I do worry about work but overall it’s a role I enjoy.
Teamwork is everything. Making plans is the best way to manage time. Be proactive.