My Career: Celebrating 10 years in business

Name: Lucy O’Donoghue

Age: Age is just a number and mine is unlisted!

Lives: Bishopstown, Cork

Job title: Founder, Lucy O’Donoghue Consulting

Salary bracket: More than enough to be happy and enjoy my holidays at home and abroad, now that travel is back on my agenda.

Education background: I have such happy memories from my primary school days at Scoil an Spioraid Naoimh, Cailíní and also from my secondary days at Bishopstown Community School. I then completed a BA in European Studies at UCC and went on to study for an MA in European Integration at the University of Limerick.

Hobbies: My favourite thing to do in my spare time is to travel which I love. It’s great visiting new countries and I visited at least one new city or country every year before the pandemic. Roll on 2023! I enjoy my time with family and friends, going to the theatre and cinema. I also love walking in my local park, reading, especially crime and thrillers and whatever else my reading buddies suggest!

Describe your job in five words: Diverse, people-orientated, creative, motivating and rewarding.

Describe yourself in five words: Organised, caring, confident, efficient and thoughtful.

Personality needed for this kind of work? You need to be an excellent communicator, with good people skills and a can-do mindset, be highly motivated and capable of juggling numerous projects at the same time.

You need to be a good listener, showing empathy and understanding, be insightful and capable of thinking outside the box and focusing on your client needs and expectations.

Lots of energy and stamina and it is important to have a sense of humour!

How long are you doing this job? I had been in the Cork business community for quite some time before setting up my own business, Lucy O’Donoghue Consulting 10 years ago.

How did you get this job? When I completed my MA at the University of Limerick I was awarded a prestigious Schuman Scholarship where I had the opportunity to work in the European Parliament in Luxembourg for six months. This was an amazing experience where I was part of the Social Affairs division. I travelled extensively around Europe with stays in Berlin and at the wonderful Irish College in Louvain in Belguim.

This exciting time in Luxembourg definitely ignited my love of travel and new experiences.

After moving back to Cork I joined the European Information Centre (EIC) as Information Officer. I was using my knowledge of the EU and its institutions to promote the Centre to the local business community. I organised seminars to promote the EIC services and this was my first introduction to event management, pr and communications as well as representing the EIC at regular meetings at the European Commission offices in Brussels.

From there I joined UCC as Alumni Officer. My role was to connect the University with its alumni internationally and encourage them to stay in touch with their Alma Mater. I gained more valuable experience of event management, organising large scale events on campus, throughout Ireland and overseas with the help of our alumni committees. I really enjoying planning these fabulous events and it was always great teamwork.

As a member of the editorial team of The Graduate magazine, which is circulated to UCC’s global network of graduates, I was responsible for writing articles featuring alumni. I loved pitching and writing stories which is now a small part of my work for clients.

After six years at UCC, my career path took me to Cork Chamber of Commerce as Membership Development & PR Manager where I was responsible for the strategic direction and implantation of the membership development programme. This included extensive networking with members to discuss their needs. As part of my role, I was tasked with managing media relations for the Chamber across local and national print, radio and social media.

In 2012 I felt it was time for a change. I was ready to take a giant leap of faith in myself.

In September of that year I set up Lucy O’Donoghue Consulting. It’s a decision I’m so glad I made as my previous business experience helped to open many doors for me. I am my own boss and work with amazing SME companies, business organisations and individuals who continue to challenge and inspire me.

Do you need particular qualifications or experience? Empathy and understanding are very important. So too is having a curious mind. Being professionally curious is key as I ask a lot of questions when researching for media articles and when mentoring business owners. Patience and lots of energy too!

Describe a day at work? This depends on what is in my diary as no two days are the same. I am an earlier riser so I usually check my emails before the real business of the day starts, especially if I am going to meetings or networking events. Time is always spent in my office scheduling and writing. I may have mentoring sessions booked in which is 1-1 confidential time with business owners. I may have a client strategic planning session booked in for a few hours or a meeting to discuss a news story I am writing and pitching to journalists. I may be co-ordinating a photo shoot, working out options with the photographer and ensuring we have the required props. I also keep an eye on social media, both for my clients and my business and post regular updates. I like to schedule chats with existing and potential clients to see what support I can provide. I am also a member of several business networking organisations and attend their events either during the day or in the evening.

How many hours do you work a week? On an average week I work about 40 hours but I always put in extra hours if strategic planning or media projects become a priority. I can take time off afterwards, I am happy once I get results and everything goes smoothly.

What do you wear to work? This can vary depending on what’s in my diary as every day is different. If I’m organising a photoshoot then it’s smart trousers and flat shoes as I may be running around a lot, comfy footwear is vital in this job! For client meetings and networking events I wear a dress or trousers and jacket with smart heels. I like to wear vibrant colours and have pockets to hide my phone and business cards.

Is your industry male or female dominated? On the whole there is a good mix amongst the media and business organisations I liaise with and of male verses female amongst my clients.

Does this affect you in any particular way? No, in fact I like to have the balance of male and female clients.

Is your job stressful? How? Rate it on a scale of 1-10: It varies depending on what I am working on and what deadlines are looming but probably about 5.

Do you work with others or on your own? I don’t have employees so I work alone in my office. However I am always working and co-ordinating projects with my clients whom I meet virtually and in person.

There is a good mix now that society has re-opened.

When do you plan to retire or give up working? Who knows what the future will hold. I love my job at the moment and will continue for as long as I am getting enjoyment from it.

Best bits: There are many but as a business mentor I am always thrilled to see mentees tackling professional issues with a renewed self-confidence and making better informed decisions. Also opening a newspaper or magazine to see a story and photos are published, this is always so exciting and gratifying. Working on projects with teams who welcome me on bLuoard and trust my professional experience and expertise is very rewarding.

Worst bits: I cannot control the weather! When planning outdoor photo opportunities. I always have a Plan B or Plan C. I have been told I am a “sun wizard” as I’m generally lucky and the clouds seem to clear and the sun comes out! Often just long enough for the photos to be taken! Long may this luck continue!

Advice to those who want your job? It’s a busy, stimulating and very rewarding role. Be sure you want to work long hours and be at the end of the phone to deal with complex issues. Always be there for your clients.

Any other comments? Don’t be afraid to follow your dreams, to step outside your comfort zone and take a chance which is what I did 10 years ago. Put yourself out there and join a membership organisation such as Network Cork and avail of their opportunities to promote your business. What you put in, is what you will get back and other business owners will be very supportive, as is my experience.

