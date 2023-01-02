Mon, 02 Jan, 2023 - 16:08

Three Ireland increase minimum pay rate under recommendations from Living Wage Technical Group

Three Ireland increase minimum pay rate under recommendations from Living Wage Technical Group

Mark Redmond,  chief people officer with telecoms company Three Ireland and UK. The company has announced plans to increase its minimum pay rate by 17%.

Rory Noonan

THREE Ireland has increased its minimum pay rate by 17% under recommendations from the Living Wage Technical Group for 2023.

The recommended increase, aiming to help workers cope with soaring inflation, from January 1 and applies to all employees currently on €23,000 which will see an uplift to over €27,000.

“In recognition of this and of the incredible work our people do, we are pleased to commit to the hourly rate of €13.85 as recommended by the Living Wage Technical Group for 2023,” said Mark Redmond, chief people officer at Three Ireland and Three UK. The hike represents a 35% increase from the telecomms company’s 2021 hourly rate of €10.20.

The main beneficiaries of the increase are in retail and customer service. Three employs 1,400 employees in Ireland.

Earlier this year, Three announced expansion plans for its operations at its Limerick customer centre, creating 175 new jobs over the next four years as the Irish office begins to export services to Three UK business customers for the first time.

More in this section

Ballymaloe House joins 'Small Luxury Hotels of the World' Ballymaloe House joins 'Small Luxury Hotels of the World'
Small toy white house with tag and key Check insurance to ensure cover for festive mishaps
CBA invites businesses to enter the Cork Business of the Year Awards 2023 CBA invites businesses to enter the Cork Business of the Year Awards 2023
<p class="contextmenu internal_Caption">Taoiseach Micheál Martin officially opened the Sensory Garden at the Cope Foundation in Cork. The garden is a collaboration between the Cope Foundation and Trigon Hotels. The garden has been lovingly developed by team members of the Trigon Hotels, and the Cope Foundation as well as volunteers and students at the Cope Foundation. Included are Kathleen Linehan, Trigon Hotels; Seán Abbott, CEO, Cope Foundation; Luke, student at Cope Foundation; An Taoiseach, Micheál Martin; Emma, student, Cope Foundation; Cllr. Tony Fitzgerald, deputising for the Lord Mayor of Cork and Frank, who is a student supported by Cope Foundation. <span class="contextmenu emphasis CaptionCredit">Picture: Brian Lougheed</span> </p>

Trigon Hotels to continue partnership with the Cope Foundation

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all
Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023 Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023
Could this be the most scenic EV charging spot in Ireland? Could this be the most scenic EV charging spot in Ireland?

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130
EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more