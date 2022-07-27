54% of consumers have used Google to make online purchases

More than half of Irish consumers have used Google to make an online purchase so far this year.

This is according to new Digital Insights research commissioned by Ireland’s largest representative body for online businesses, Digital Business Ireland (DBI).

The research was commissioned by DBI and carried out by leading polling company, Ireland Thinks. It is based on a nationally representative sample, collected from a pool of over 30,000 panelists.

The research probed the online shopping habits of the Irish public and demonstrated that, above all else, Irish consumers prefer search engines such as Google, over targeted advertisements. The findings were subsequently assessed across a broad range of demographics – gender, income level, age, and regional distribution.

Among its key findings, the Digital Insights research found that:

Over two-thirds of the population have made an online purchase so far in 2022.

More than half of those surveyed have used Google to buy goods online this year.

30% of all online purchases were made via a mobile application.

Young people were more likely to purchase goods and products online.

Younger generations were more likely to purchase goods via social platforms such as TikTok.

The Digital Insights research demonstrates the necessity for businesses of all sizes to invest in and prioritise Search Engine Optimisation (SEO), paid search, and Google shopping when marketing their brand and products.

SEO helps to maximise the number of visitors to a particular website, by targeting unpaid traffic on Google.

The convenience, popularity, and trust associated with the search engine, render it a popular choice for consumers and businesses alike.

Lorraine Higgins, Secretary General of Digital Business Ireland said: “Our Digital Insights series provides a much-needed perspective on the prevailing opinions of Irish consumers towards online shopping. With more than two-thirds of our panelists having made an online purchase so far this year, the sheer dominance of the e-commerce market has never been more palpable.