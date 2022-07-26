Caroline Spillane takes helm of the Institute of Directors

THE Institute of Directors (IoD) in Ireland has announced that Caroline Spillane has assumed the role of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the organisation.

Ms Spillane’s appointment as CEO by the IoD’s governing Council was previously announced earlier this year. This followed the announcement that Maura Quinn was to step down at the end of June 2022 after 14 years at the helm of IoD Ireland in order to pursue other opportunities.

IoD President Imelda Reynolds said: “We are delighted to have a person of Caroline’s calibre join us as CEO. Caroline is an accomplished leader who has wide expertise in strategic planning and delivery of results.

“She is well positioned to further build the IoD and to bring the Institute forward for the benefit of our members and business leaders in Ireland.”

Ms Spillane, who qualified as a Chartered Director (CDir) through the IoD’s Chartered Director Programme, said: “It is an honour to be appointed CEO of IoD Ireland at this challenging time for businesses in Ireland.

“The organisation is well placed for future growth, and I look forward to working with the Council, members, and colleagues in IoD Ireland, as well as our partners.”

An experienced private and public sector leader, Ms Spillane has built a reputation as a results-oriented chief executive with significant experience in organisational transformation, regulation and in professional membership organisations.

Ms Spillane was Director General of Engineers Ireland from 2015 until she assumed her role with IoD Ireland. She was the first female and the first non-engineer to be Director General of Engineers Ireland since its establishment in 1835.

Prior to this, she was CEO of the Medical Council, the independent statutory regulator of more than 20,000 medical practitioners. During her tenure she developed a strategy for medical regulation to better protect patients while supporting the professional development of doctors and contributing to the wider health service reform programme.

Ms Spillane served as a board member of the Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA), ESB Networks and Irish Manufacturing Research. She is also a member of the 30% Club, a campaign which is led by a group of business Chairpersons and CEOs taking action to increase gender diversity on boards and senior management teams.

She holds a B.A. from University College Cork and an M.A. from Technological University Dublin. She is currently studying for a Doctorate in Business Administration in Waterford Institute of Technology.

