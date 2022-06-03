Mary provides tailored training and solutions to organisations

AN executive and career coach, trainer and facilitator, Mary Cummins started her business Careerchanger.ie just over 18 months ago.

During this time, Ms Cummins from Douglas has coached numerous private clients from all sectors, and all levels of the organisation.

A regular contributor to The Echo since launching her business, Ms Cummins has an avid interest in areas such as leadership, people development, organisational culture, and wellbeing.

She has written on topics such as executive coaching, transformational leadership, career change, and transition, and most recently has written ‘Leaders Insights,’ articles based on her interviews with high profile leaders such as Danny McCoy, Ibec CEO, and Professor Margaret Linehan, Head of School of Humanities at Munster Technological University, Cork campus.

An Associate Coach with Harmonics, People and Change Organisation, also, Ms Cummins is described by management there as “passionate to do the very best for her clients, goes the extra mile in her support and innovative and professional in approach.”

Providing tailored training solutions to organisations, she is currently designing a further programme for the Irish Institute for Continuing Professional Development (IICPD), which provide continuous professional development training for solicitors. She is depicted by Tom Coughlan, IICPD Director, as a pleasure to work with, and an expert in her field.

As an accredited coach, Ms Cummins specialises in Strengths Profiling, a tool developed by the Centre for Applied Positive Psychology in the UK.

This is a dynamic and action-based tool Ms Cummins advises and is ideal for areas such as employee engagement, performance management, recruitment and selection, talent management and retention, organisational change and re-design, and workforce and succession planning.

Ms Cummins thrives on helping organisations reach their strategic objectives by aligning employee and organisational goals.

The Strengths Profile is also a superb tool to use with students she asserts, from transition year up to graduate level. As well as increasing self-awareness, the strengths profile equips students with the language needed for making applications to college, university, and work placements.

It is great for building self-confidence and for identifying potential careers and sectors based on their strengths.

As stated by one 17-year-old: “It helped me understand my strengths and some hidden talents that I could make use of in school and future workplaces, and even social interactions.”

Informed by her own personal and professional experience of change and development, Mary describes her coaching style as supportive but challenging. Her connection with her clients she says is what sets her apart.

“Having that connection is key.”

Her mission is to help clients reach their full potential and to lead happier, healthier, and more fulfilled lives.

A former member of a senior management team in a large healthcare organisation where she worked for more than 15 years, her professional background also includes; outplacement consultancy with Penna O’Shea (formerly Sanders & Sidney O’Shea); lecturing with the National College of Ireland on their Diploma in Firstline Management on the Interpersonal Communications and Teamwork modules; consultancy work with AHEAD, a division of UCD, and designing and delivering training solutions to private, public sector and voluntary organisations.

In addition to her coaching qualification, Ms Cummins has studied Psychology to degree level and has an M.A. in Learning & Development (consultancy) from UCC, among other qualifications.

She can be contacted via her website Careerchanger.ie