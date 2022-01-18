Viatel acquires ActionPoint to form a new digital services platform

THE Viatel Group, one of Ireland’s leading independent providers of connectivity, cloud and security solutions, has announced the strategic acquisition of leading Digital Transformation Services provider, ActionPoint.

The company provides cutting edge software development and managed IT services to more than 500 customers, including many of Ireland’s and the UK’s leading enterprise and public sector organisations such as Munster Rugby, Chill Insurance, National Lottery, the Department of Foreign Affairs, and Ireland’s leading credit unions.

ActionPoint has deep public cloud capability and strong credibility as a Microsoft Gold Partner.

Paul Rellis, CEO of Viatel, in welcoming the ActionPoint team to the Viatel family said: “Our team grows from 160 to 260 people. We have long been admirers of the ActionPoint team and culture. They are a special team and business.

“They have developed a very strong market proposition, and it is an incredible opportunity for both companies to join forces.

“We believe the combined Viatel and ActionPoint capability will provide the market with a unique proposition: Viatel’s strong roots in telecoms, communications, and connectivity bolstered by ActionPoint’s capabilities in Software Development, the Azure Cloud and Digital Transformation means customers can expect a true end to end offering.

“The customer-focused cultures of both companies was key in making this partnership a reality and we are excited about the opportunity to bring an even greater service offering to both Viatel and ActionPoint customers.”

The new group structure will see ActionPoint’s founders and leaders continue to drive the ActionPoint business while providing great innovation and expertise to existing and new customers. Follow-on acquisitions are already earmarked for 2022 as the Group consolidates further in Ireland, and more importantly, turns its focus to international markets.

This is significant for Ireland as Viatel and ActionPoint will look to emerging Irish tech talent to help them expand their services globally.

Also welcoming today’s announcement, David Jeffreys, CEO of ActionPoint, commented: ‘We are delighted to be joining the Viatel family and creating this new Digital Services platform.

“This marks a new chapter in the ActionPoint journey and enables us to continue growing our team across IT, Software Development, and Digital Transformation while bringing more services to our customers.

“We have partnered with Viatel in the past on a number of projects and we were always impressed by their professionalism and customer focus. By joining forces, we are uniquely positioned to deliver the full stack of digital services from data centre and connectivity to cloud, productivity, and true Digital Transformation.”

While the financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed, post-acquisition the Viatel Group revenues are forecasted to reach €65 million in 2022.

Venture Legal Services and Grant Thornton acted for Viatel in the acquisition, with Holmes and Deloitte acting for ActionPoint. Viatel’s expansion strategy, including this transaction, is being supported by AIB Capital Markets.

Viatel is a leading independent, Irish-owned provider of connectivity, cloud, and security solutions. Viatel serves respected Irish companies, multinational corporations, and public sector bodies. Specifically, Viatel has deep strengths in servicing the healthcare, financial services, and education sectors.

The group employs more than 160 people across Ireland with locations in Cork, Dublin, Dundalk, and Limerick. A Deloitte Best Managed Company, Viatel operates a national and international network alongside its own Data Center facility located at their Blanchardstown site.

Viatel's valued customers include Centric Health, CPL, Voxpro, Kingston International, and the Departments of Agriculture and of Education.

ActionPoint is a Digital Transformation Services Specialist headquartered in Castletroy. They provide a range of technology services focused on helping companies to grow and scale through the design, development, and delivery of bespoke Software Development and Managed IT Services.

The company also has offices located in Cork, Dublin, Galway, and Lisburn.

In the past 16 years, ActionPoint has delivered Digital Transformation to more than 500 organisations across Ireland and abroad at all levels of digital capability. We have helped them to implement new processes, transform customer experiences and bolster their data security.