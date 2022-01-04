Ballincollig café a dream come true for local chef and baker

A CORK café and deli has gone from strength to strength since it opened in Ballincollig in 2017.

The Floury Apron opened its doors at Chapel Lane Row in Ballincollig in February 2017 and quickly gained a reputation for great coffee and food.

The cafe is the brainchild of Caroline Murphy, a Cork chef and baker with a passion for cooking.

Caroline completed a chef programme at Cork Institute of Technology (CIT), now the Munster Technological University (MTU), in 2013.

After working in cafés across Cork and Dublin for four years, she decided to take the leap and open her own café in February 2017.

“I completed a one year, total immersion Chef Programme in CIT, now MTU in 2013,” Caroline recalled.

“I then worked in several cafés in Dublin and Cork, which nurtured my passion for cooking and homebaking.

“My ambition was to open my own café and this dream became a reality when the ideal premises came up here in Ballincollig,” she added.

The Floury Apron offers homemade breakfast, lunch, and a wide variety of cakes and other dessert options at its location at the heart of Ballincollig.

As well as the fantastic coffee and wide range of food on offer at the café, The Floury Apron also offers a catering service for all occasions as well as personalised cakes.

Caroline explained what is on offer from the café, and how the business likes to support other local Cork enterprises.

“We in The Floury Apron offer homemade breakfast, lunch, and a wide variety of desserts in our cosy café setting,” she said.

“We also provide outside catering for all occasions, as well as personalised speciality cakes.

“The coffee brand we use is Cork based Badger and Dodo,” she added.

“We also use local food suppliers for example Ballyburden Meats, Waterfall Farms, Jack Cuthberts Bakery, and Clona Dairy.”

As well as supporting other local businesses in Cork, The Floury Apron is supporting jobs and employment in the Ballincollig area.

The café employs six staff members across the various roles at the business.

The arrival of the Covid-19 pandemic in Ireland meant that tens of thousands of businesses across the country were forced to close their doors.

Like many cafés, indoor dining became a thing of the past for The Floury Apron.

However, Caroline explained that, through takeaway orders and a resurgence of outdoor dining, the Ballincollig café managed to make it through the pandemic and the difficult period.

“Covid presented many challenges to the business,” she said.

“However, it also provided many benefits.

“We saw a big increase in our takeaway service and outside catering at this time.

“As we have a nice off-street seating area we noticed more people enjoying our outdoor space,” she added.

With society largely reopened in recent weeks and months, many businesses are looking to the future with more optimism than in the previous 18 months or so.

The Floury Apron is one of those businesses with big plans for 2022, including the expansion of the cake side of the business.

“Having completed a PME professional diploma in sugarpaste cake decorating during 2021, I hope we can develop this side of the business,” Caroline explained.

“We plan to continue to offer a high standard of homemade produce to our customers.”

The Floury Apron, located at Chapel Lane Row in Ballincollig, is open Monday to Saturday from 8.30am to 4.30pm.

For more information, go to www.theflouryapron.ie, search @theflouryapron on Facebook and Instagram or email theflouryapron@gmail.com.