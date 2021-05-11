‘Chipper’ food tops takeaway orders during the third lockdown

ACCORDING to a study by digital ordering platform Flipdish, the takeaway foods that Irish consumers have been craving most during Ireland’s third lockdown period have been revealed. Perhaps unsurprisingly given the cold hard winter, the comfort cuisine of choice was the chipper, taking 26% of all orders. The single most popular item was chips, with 19% of consumers adding them to their order.

By mining the data from orders received from Irish restaurants and takeaways who use Flipdish technology to host their own digital ordering websites and apps, researchers discovered that the second most popular takeaway item ordered isn’t a meal, but rather sauce, with curry sauce and garlic sauce taking the top two spots of the 15% of orders that added sauces to meals.

The research also revealed that the second most popular type of cuisines ordered were Chinese/Thai and pizza with each amounting to 11% of orders over the lockdown period. Margherita pizza was the most popular pizza ordered with 61,368 of them added to Irish consumer orders. Egg fried rice was the most ordered dish when people ordered from Chinese/Thai restaurants with 22,369 portions ordered over lockdown.

Consumers were also big fans of burgers over lockdown with 15% of all single menu items ordered being burgers. The most popular type of burger was a cheeseburger with 61,357 orders of this type of burger recorded over lockdown. This is followed by a chicken fillet burger with 37,775 orders of such burgers placed by Irish consumers. The drink most likely to be ordered in Ireland with a takeaway meal was a can of Coca-Cola, added to 49% of all orders.

Flipdish revealed that when consumers ordered starters with their meal, they were most likely to order sausages (45%), onion rings (13% ), wings (10%), goujons (5%), or nuggets (5%).

The latest lockdown saw kebabs to be the third most popular main dish added to Irish consumers' orders with them taking up 10% of all main dish orders. Doner kebabs were the most popular type of kabab having been ordered 37,664 times since the start of the third lockdown.

Speaking today on the release of the survey results, Conor McCarthy, CEO, and co-founder of Flipdish stated: “This survey demonstrates the great number of people using their favorite restaurants own website to order their preferred food and the benefits it has for restaurant owners during this unprecedented time.

“In total, over the third lockdown period, there have been just shy of 1.4 million orders placed using flipdish technology.

“Flipdish can help restaurants, bars, cafes, and hotels get online with their own branded website and mobile app within hours.

“With the uncertainty around lockdowns and their end dates, it is important to provide an option for restaurants and takeaways to get online faster where they can secure more revenue and continue to thrive.

“The large numbers of orders for a variety of foods and drinks demonstrates restaurant owners’ willingness across Ireland to embrace technological developments in their sector.” The data was sourced from Flipdish conducted through its platform between December 20, 2020, to April 28, 2021.