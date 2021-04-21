Kilkenny Group appoints new CEO

EVELYN Moynihan has been appointed CEO of Kilkenny Group, the leading family-owned Irish retailer of premium Irish craft and design.

The appointment was announced today by Marian O’Gorman, the Kilkenny Group owner and former CEO, who will take on the new role of Group Chairperson.

Evelyn Moynihan joined Kilkenny Group as Marketing and Business Development Director in November 2019, assuming responsibility for the long-established luxury retailer’s marketing, innovation, e-commerce, IT, supply chain, and buying functions. alongside She has driven the group’s successful transition to a strong omni-channel presence in the past year, as well as planning future development strategy Marian O’Gorman, who has been CEO for more than 20 years.

Marian O’Gorman is a standout leader in the retail and Irish design sector, having grown the Kilkenny Group to a €34 million business which includes 16 retail outlets, five restaurants, and a thriving online offering. She has mentored and developed numerous talented Irish designers and craft suppliers from all corners of the country.

Vastly experienced in the retail and FMCG sectors, Evelyn Moynihan has more than 20 years of experience with major Irish corporates. She previously held senior roles with drinks industry leader, Diageo, and, most recently, with Musgrave Group, the country’s largest grocery distributor which accounts for a €4 billion turnover across its wholesale, food services, and branded retail operation.

The new appointment was announced to the wider Kilkenny Group business this morning, following which Evelyn Moynihan commented that the proud Irish business is a testament to the immense vision, leadership, and consumer insights of Marian O’Gorman.

“It is an honour to take the reins at this point, working with Marian, our experienced management team, and the talented and loyal retail team, to continue the task of championing Irish design and creating innovative and inspiring customer experiences”, Moynihan told colleagues.

Speaking about the new appointment, Marian O’Gorman said she was delighted Evelyn Moynihan accepted the CEO role and is confident that she will have a hugely positive impact on the business, particularly in terms of commercial planning and team-building.

“Evelyn has already had a significant impact on the business, since joining as a director. She has brought a wealth of skills and experience and a relentless focus on the customer. I am confident this appointment will really strengthen the Kilkenny team and support future strategy development and growth, as we transition to a truly omnichannel global Irish design offering.” Evelyn Moynihan is a graduate of Food Science from UCC, with a HDIP in Marketing & Management. She lives in Cork with her husband and two children and is based at the Kilkenny Group headquarters at Churchfield in Cork city.

Irish Design Champions Marian O’Gorman is also the founder of Champion Green, a national movement to encourage support for local business and rebuild communities, particularly in the wake of the pandemic. Having stepped away from the Kilkenny CEO position, O’Gorman hopes to devote further energy to Champion Green, driving practical local initiatives in support of SMEs across Ireland.

Wishing her successor well, Marian O’Gorman said it had been a privilege to lead the Kilkenny Design team over the last thirty years.

“I am excited for the future and immensely proud of what we have achieved together too; especially proud of our people, and their unbelievable passion and resilience, in particular during the last 12 months,” the new Kilkenny Group chairperson said.