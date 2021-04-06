Goldenpages.ie launches ‘GetLocal.ie’

GOLDENPAGES.IE, Ireland’s local search directory, has launched GetLocal.ie, the online shopping destination that is making it easier for shoppers to buy online from local businesses across Ireland.

GetLocal.ie gives consumers the ability to take control of where they purchase online and discover what local businesses around Ireland have to offer.

The GetLocal.ie platform began onboarding businesses six weeks ago and is already one of Ireland’s most comprehensive local online shopping destination featuring products and services from more than 5,000 businesses with more than 750,000 items available to purchase directly from local businesses.

It aims to have 1,000,000 products featured on the site in the coming weeks and is calling on businesses across the country to join the platform, and tell Ireland about the products and services they have for sale online and it is free for businesses to join.

There is a team in place to help them connect their online store and display their inventory on the platform.

The GetLocal.ie ‘shop-front' for each business will direct the interested buyer to the business's own website where they can complete the transaction or browse further.

Jade O’Connor, vice-president of product and marketing for GetLocal.ie, said: “Ireland is at a digital crossroads. In 2020, we saw a tremendous shift to get businesses trading online, supported by Government efforts through the Local Enterprise Offices.

“We now have more than 30% of SMEs who now sell their products online. Considering 74% of Irish consumers recently polled said they would prefer to buy from these local businesses, GetLocal.ie is connecting these two groups; the local buyer and the local seller.”

Arriving on the site the online shopper can decide to search by product or by looking at shops selling online locally.

Using the slider they can narrow search results to as little as 1km and up to nationwide because local can mean something different to each shopper.

Consumers are becoming increasingly curious about what is in their area.

GetLocal.ie displays who is selling online in a locality and allows shoppers to own their own search experience by selecting from how far away they want to see results or what specific location they would like to restrict the search to.

Through GetLocal.ie, consumers can look for a particular product in a specific location or they can also browse all businesses listed in an area.

O’Connor added: “Irish consumers deserve and are demanding a smarter online shopping experience, centered around where they live. Platforms like Amazon, Facebook, and Google are part of our online shopping experiences and that isn’t going to change.

“But too often the purchase journey on these sites ends with a parcel being dispatched from a warehouse in the UK or being shipped from China when there are Irish businesses located close to the consumer with the very same product in stock, ready for online order today and local delivery tomorrow.

“GetLocal.ie wants to make it easier for online shoppers in Ireland to buy from their local businesses.”