Your skills can be transferred to another career

FOR those who find themselves out of work or with redundancy looming, remember you have a plethora of skills at your disposal, many of which can be transferred to other jobs and sectors.

That’s the view of Career Coach and Facilitator Mary Cummins (BSc M.A.). "Of course, at times of uncertainty, our self-doubt can creep in and tarnish our thoughts, and we don’t know what our skills are any more. It makes sense therefore to get help and ask for support," said Ms Cummins.

“We live in a changing world and as the saying goes; even if you’re on the right track, you’ll get run over if you just sit still,” said Mary, who launched a new business last September, in the height of a global health emergency.

“Our global and all-encompassing Covid-19 pandemic has foisted changes on us, and we must adapt and change or get left behind. I started my business Careerchanger.ie in 2020 to meet the needs of this unfolding and changing world, a world of forced redundancies, with some sectors being more heavily hit than others”.

With over 15 years working in the public sector, Mary's experience included change management, transformational and purpose-driven leadership, collaborative team working and people development. She has strong skills in outplacement and has delivered programmes to employees from operator level up to senior management in blue-chip companies, including electronics, IT and manufacturing.

Mary has studied Psychology to degree level and holds an honours M.A. in Learning & Development (consultancy) from UCC. Her work is driven by her passion to help clients find greater levels of career happiness and wellbeing.

Mary, from Douglas, said our working world will never be the same. “It has lost its certainty. The gig economy is coming, there will be more contracts and more people working independently in their chosen speciality, and for those working for an employer most will be doing so from home with two or more days in the office, a hybrid so to speak.”

But all is not lost. Careerchanger.ie offers strengths profiling, a tool designed to increase insight into your strengths, your unrealised ones, or hidden talents, along with the things that drain you, the areas you are not so good at.

“Knowing your strengths and the things that motivate you means you can target them to certain areas and find work that will bring you career happiness and fulfilment.

“When you know yourself better, you will be able to market yourself more effectively to an employer. Remember your CV is your brochure, and it must capture your key skills and what’s unique about you. Without that winning CV, you won’t get that call to interview, so it’s important to get that right first.”

Interviews can take many formats with the telephone and on-line taking precedence over the face to face at this time.

“The competency-based interview is where it’s at and you must be able to demonstrate your competence in certain areas by giving examples from your previous work. I coach my clients in applying the STAR approach.

"Ensure you learn and develop your interviewing skills with every interview you do, as you will improve with practice if you take the time to review and reflect after each one. And when you get that job, you will need to transition successfully, to hit the ground running, and get some early wins. There’s support available for that too," added Ms Cummins.

As a career changer, Mary is using her skills and strengths every day and is passionate about what she does.

“This might be a good time to reach out and ask for help,” she concluded.

Mary can be contacted at 087 8290207 or on email: info@careerchanger.ie or via her website: https://Careerchanger.ie