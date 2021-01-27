Maybury Marketing supports MTU student placement programme

WEST Cork business, Maybury Marketing welcomes Marian Dennehy to their Marketing firm. Marian, who is from Killarney, but now living in Cork is a third year Bachelor of Business in Marketing student at Munster Technological University.

Marian joins Maybury Marketing as part of the MTU student work placement programme. Work placement gives students the opportunity to gain an insight into the working world they will be entering and the opportunity to put all their academic theory into practice.

It also offers the company the opportunity to obtain a skilled student for the duration of the placement and establishes new recruitment possibilities. Each year, approximately 2000 students, from a broad range of disciplines, are placed in organisations across Munster and beyond.

Sandra Maybury, founder of Maybury Marketing said: ”We are delighted to welcome Marian to the team. Marian contacted us in November 2020 seeking placement for her second semester and following an interview process, she proved herself to be the best candidate for the position.

"Marian will be a valued member of the team and we hope that there will be mutual benefits for this placement.”

Marian will learn the many elements to running a business, while focusing on marketing opportunities though digital and print media and PR. In accordance current government guidelines, Marian will work remotely for the duration of her placement with daily meetings via video conferencing and telephone.

Marian has a keen interest in studying how brands generate content and engage with consumers both offline and online. She keeps up to date with the tactics used by brands she loves and will put these practises into place for Maybury Marketing and its clients.

For the last number of years, Marian has worked at weekends and during the Summer months at Fexco, Killorglin, where she gained invaluable experience with such a prestigious organisation.

“I’m really looking forward to my work placement, as it is going to give me an opportunity to work with an Irish Entrepreneur and observe how marketing for businesses has changed and adapted to suit the world we live in today,” said Marian.