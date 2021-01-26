Bord Bia Talent Academy seek graduates

WITH €13 billion in exports in 2020 reaching over 180 markets worldwide, Ireland’s food and drink industry enjoyed a robust and remarkable performance last year, notwithstanding the global recession resulting from Covid-19, as well as the clouds of uncertainty hanging over our largest market due to Brexit.

This is a testament to the resilience of the food and drink sector and the internationally recognised quality of its products.

But even the strongest and most innovative business cannot rely on an exceptional product alone for its success. That’s why Irish companies – and Bord Bia as the semi-state agency charged with promoting Irish food and horticulture at home and abroad – place such an emphasis on attracting and retaining the best and the brightest talent for the wide and diverse range of opportunities that exist within the sector.

To help nurture future leaders across the industry – and to enable them to be the best they can be and to drive real value for companies across the sector - Bord Bia offers a range of world-class graduate and post-graduate opportunities as part of the Bord Bia Talent Academy.

Through corporate and academic partnerships with leading Irish business schools, the Talent Academy combines focused academic learning and hands-on work experience with companies or at Bord Bia offices in Ireland and abroad.

80 PLACES ON OFFER

In 2021, the Talent Academy is recruiting for participants for five programmes with up to 80 places on offer. Applications will close for our International Graduate on 29 th January, while recruitment for our Supply Chain and Procurement and Origin Green Ambassador programmes will begin over the coming months with the Insights and Innovation and Marketing Fellowship programmes following in the autumn.

Every participant in the Talent Academy receives a fully-funded masters at either UCD Michael Smurfit Graduate Business School or DCU Business School, guaranteed work experience in Ireland or abroad and a tax-free monthly bursary (totalling €25,000 - €30,000).

Tara McCarthy, CEO, Bord Bia as The Bord Bia Talent Academy is inviting applicants for its 2021 post-graduate programmes which are designed to help identify and develop executive talent for Ireland’s food and drink industry. Picture: Marc O’Sullivan

A GAME-CHANGER

These programmes can be a game-changer for your career. I should know. Many years ago, I participated in the forerunner to the International Graduate Programme, spending time in Germany.

The programme was essential in helping me to take the next step in my career and has led me to where I am today. But don’t just take my word for it.

Over 80% of the alumni of the Talent Academy’s Marketing Fellowship, for example, are retained in relevant food industry roles upon graduating, reflecting the demand and opportunities for alumni of Talent Academy programmes. Alumni like Fionnuala Dore.

Fionnuala joined the Bord Bia Talent Academy in 2015, participating in the Marketing Fellowship.

She was based in New York, supporting Irish companies in the bakery, meat and seafood industries.

According to Fionnuala, “The Marketing Fellowship was a game-changer for my career. The opportunity to develop on-the-ground experience working for Irish companies in New York, while obtaining a fully-funded masters from UCD Smurfit was invaluable.

The skills, experience and confidence I gained on the Fellowship gave me the platform to successfully pivot into more senior roles on graduation.” Now back in Ireland, Fionnuala is working at Dairygold Food Ingredients in Mitchelstown as a Sales Operations Manager.

Addressing Real Business Needs Talent Academy programmes are designed to address the challenges and opportunities facing Ireland’s food and drink sector – and they make a real difference. Since 2009, more than 950 export development assignments have been undertaken by participants on Talent Academy programmes, supporting Irish businesses to grow and develop in key international markets, with an estimated exports/sales value of over €378 million.

To help Irish food and drink businesses continue to grow and develop in new and existing markets, industry leaders have identified a real need for more people with second language skills, something we are particularly keen to recruit for in our International Graduate Programme. Sustainability and efficiency of supply chains are also top of mind for customers and consumers - and our Supply Chain and Procurement and Origin Green Ambassador programmes are specifically targeted to address these needs.

NEW YEAR, NEW YOU?

At Bord Bia, we know the right people in the right places make all the difference. That is why we strongly encourage anyone with a passion for food and drink seeking a dynamic opportunity to apply to the Talent Academy – no matter your academic background or where you are in your career.

From artisan producer to scientist, marketing professional to supply chain expert, there is a path for successful, impactful and rewarding careers across the sector. Importantly, these roles are not just confined to the major urban centres; they are available in every part of the country – and beyond our shores.

So, if you are considering what your next career step will be in 2021, make your mark by joining Ireland’s largest indigenous industry.

The closing date for applications to the International Graduate programme is January 29; applications for the Supply Chain and Procurement and Origin Green Ambassador programmes will open shortly.

To find out more and to apply visit www.bordbia.ie/about/talent-academy/