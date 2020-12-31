Brexit deal will still lead to concern for some practical issues

THE Institute of Directors in Ireland has welcomed that the EU and the UK have reached agreement on a post-Brexit trade deal.

Welcoming the agreement, Maura Quinn, Chief Executive of the Institute of Directors (IoD) in Ireland, commented:

“Those who have been at the centre of these prolonged negotiations and have facilitated this positive development are to be commended for their tenacity and diplomacy.

“However, there remains continuing uncertainty resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic and the significant damage that has been inflicted on the economy.

“This post-Brexit agreement, if signed off by both parliaments, will at least bring some level of certainty to the looming threat that has existed since the UK referendum in June 2016.

“In practical terms, there will still be enormous challenges for Irish business in adjusting to the new reality of the post-Brexit era.

“In a survey we published recently, 54% of business leaders were confident that a trade deal could be done, but they are still very much concerned about the potential negative impact of Brexit on the Irish economy, especially in the short term.

“While this agreement might allay some of that concern, there is no doubt that practical and strategic issues will be considerable over the coming months.”

For more reaction to the Brexit deal see business section of echolive.ie