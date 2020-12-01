MEP Clune: Toy safety rules must also apply to online purchases

WHEN it comes to toy safety it is important that the rules that apply to purchasing toys in store also apply to online. This is according to Ireland South MEP Deirdre Clune who said that there are serious concerns around the safety of many toys purchased online.

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission has said that children’s toys which do not meet safety standards or regulations could be dangerous and should not be purchased. The commission is urging consumers to be safety aware if they are buying gifts this year, in particular if buying children’s toys.

MEP Clune said: “There are so many dangerous toys being sold online and it is now more important than ever that we protect consumers. Many people will be buying toys online, especially this year and it is important that we do what we can to ensure that what consumers are buying for their children are safe. We must have the same rules for what is illegal offline to be illegal online also.”

The European Parliament has proposed a series of measures to strengthen consumer protection and enhance product safety and sustainability. MEPs have addressed the issue of unsafe products, such as toys being sold online – particularly those sold on online marketplaces. This includes products that contain dangerous chemicals, have unsafe software, or pose other safety hazards.

MEPs want online platforms and marketplaces to take proactive measures to tackle misleading practices and demand that EU rules on product safety should be enforced robustly. They emphasise that compliance with product safety rules must be ensured, for products circulating in the EU and manufactured either in the EU or outside it, allowing a fair competition between companies and securing reliable product information for consumers.

Ireland South MEP Deirdre Clune has asked the European Commission to focus on sellers not adhering to regulations at the European Commission.

This comes as the EU is finalising plans for new legislation called the Digital Services Act (DSA), which will set guidelines for the new online landscape, including online platforms, to ensure a better, safer digital environment for users and companies throughout the EU.