Mon, 02 Nov, 2020 - 09:05

Gunfire erupts at Kabul University as police surround campus

Gunfire erupts at Kabul University as police surround campus
Afghan police at the site of an attack at Kabul University (AP/Rahmat Gul)

Police have surrounded the campus after gunfire erupted at Kabul University in Afghanistan.

At least six people have been wounded, Public Health Ministry spokesman Akmal Samsor said. Interior Ministry spokesman Tariq Arian said the gunfire is ongoing.

Afghan media reported a book exhibition was being held at the university and attended by a number of dignitaries at the time of the shooting.

Gunfire erupted at the university in the Afghan capital (AP/Rahmat Gul)

While Afghan officials declined to discuss the book fair, Iran’s semi-official ISNA news agency reported that Iranian ambassador Bahador Aminian and cultural attache Mojtaba Noroozi were scheduled to inaugurate the fair, which would host some 40 Iranian publishers.

University professor Zabiullah Haidari told a local TV station Ariana that classes were under way when the shooting began. University officials and security personnel were escorting students off campus, Mr Haidari said.

Security forces blocked off roads leading to the campus as frantic families tried to reach their children at the university.

No group immediately took responsibility for the ongoing attack though the Taliban issued a statement saying they were not involved.

Police have surrounded the sprawling campus (AP/Rahmat Gul)

Violence has been relentless in Afghanistan even as the Taliban and a government-appointed negotiation team discuss a peace agreement to end more than four decades of war in the country.

The talks in Qatar have been painfully slow and despite repeated demands for a reduction in violence, the chaos has continued unabated.

Last year, a bomb outside of the campus’s gates killed eight people. In 2016, gunmen attacked the American University in Kabul, killing 13.

Last month, the so-called Islamic State group sent a suicide bomber into an education centre in the capital’s Shiite dominated neighbourhood of Dasht-e-Barchi, killing 24 students and injuring more than 100.

More in this section

China Hong Kong Carrie Lam says next US president should not meddle in Hong Kong affairs
Indonesia Volcano Evacuations under way as activity increases at Indonesian volcano
campusplace: international
Kingspan shares fall despite profit rise in face of Covid and Brexit threats

Kingspan shares fall despite profit rise in face of Covid and Brexit threats

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Delicious desserts to make your Christmas sweeter than ever Delicious desserts to make your Christmas sweeter than ever
Child's hands and a beautiful gift box, Looking for great gift ideas for your loved ones? Click here to flick through the EchoLive Gift Guide
Holly Bough 2020: Celebrating legends and traditions of Cork Holly Bough 2020: Celebrating legends and traditions of Cork

Latest

Advertising

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, December 9, 2020

  • 13
  • 14
  • 28
  • 29
  • 34
  • 47
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »

Horoscopes
HOROSCOPES