Tue, 03 Nov, 2020 - 03:37

Diego Maradona admitted to hospital with signs of depression

Diego Maradona admitted to hospital with signs of depression
Diego Maradona turned 60 on Friday (Natacha Pisarenko/AP)

Diego Maradona has been admitted to hospital with signs of depression.

A representative for the footballer, who turned 60 last week, said the Argentine’s condition was “not serious”.

“He has been very sad for a week, didn’t want to eat,” the staffer who wished to remain anonymous said, adding that Maradona’s personal doctor Leopoldo Luque took him to a hospital so he could undergo health checks.

The captain of Argentina’s 1986 World Cup winning team was admitted to a private clinic in La Plata, about 25 miles south of Buenos Aires.

Maradona has lived there since the end of last year, when he took over as coach of first division team Gimnasia y Esgrima.

Maradona turned 60 on Friday and attended Gimnasia’s national championship match against Patronato, which his team won 3-0.

He left before the end of the first half, which raised questions about his health.

Mr Luque denied Maradona contracted Covid-19, but he had isolated at home for days after a person he works with showed symptoms of the disease.

“He did not have energy, the birthday was a factor that complicates it in some aspect,” the doctor said.

“My idea is to have him hydrated for three days, see the evolution and adjust the medication. There is no emergency at all.”

More in this section

China Hong Kong Carrie Lam says next US president should not meddle in Hong Kong affairs
Indonesia Volcano Evacuations under way as activity increases at Indonesian volcano
maradonaplace: international
Kingspan shares fall despite profit rise in face of Covid and Brexit threats

Kingspan shares fall despite profit rise in face of Covid and Brexit threats

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Delicious desserts to make your Christmas sweeter than ever Delicious desserts to make your Christmas sweeter than ever
Child's hands and a beautiful gift box, Looking for great gift ideas for your loved ones? Click here to flick through the EchoLive Gift Guide
Holly Bough 2020: Celebrating legends and traditions of Cork Holly Bough 2020: Celebrating legends and traditions of Cork

Latest

Advertising

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, December 9, 2020

  • 13
  • 14
  • 28
  • 29
  • 34
  • 47
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »

Horoscopes
HOROSCOPES