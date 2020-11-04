Wed, 04 Nov, 2020 - 00:45

Cardi B, Jason Momoa and David Schwimmer share election day photos

Cardi B was among celebrities sharing the fact she had voted in the US presidential election (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Cardi B, Jason Momoa and David Schwimmer are among the celebrities to have shared photos of themselves after casting their ballots in the US election.

Polls are beginning to close in the contest between Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

Rapper Cardi B said casting her ballot was “easy”, adding: “It feels good, after you voted you feel like you just did something.”

She has previously campaigned for Biden to be elected as president.

Friends star Schwimmer posted a photo of himself wearing a mask and a sticker saying “I voted early”.

He wrote on Instagram: “Voted early! Join me, exercise your civic duty, and VOTE!”

Actor Jason Momoa also shared an image of himself wearing a sticker saying he had voted.

He posted the image alongside the hashtag #votewithlove.

Jennifer Lopez shared a selfie after she took part in the election.

“I voted! Let’s go America! #Vote #LetsGetLoud #BidenHarris2020,” she wrote on Instagram.

Singer Demi Lovato posted an image on Instagram alongside a message saying: “Have you voted?”

She added: “If you’ve already voted, text or call 3 friends and make sure they get out to vote today!!”

