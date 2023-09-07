Travels all around the world inspire new Cork business crafted with care 

WHEN something describes itself as a Concept and Coffee(ish) Store, it’s an open invitation to be curious. What is a concept store? What does coffee(ish) mean?

For the naturally inquisitive, the only way to answer both is to leap over the threshold of the cottage-like exterior of bright whitewashed walls and pillar box red windows in Kinsale into the light-filled curiosity shop.

The Collector is a collaborative vision between partners in life Shannon and Michael Healey. Originally from Florida, they found Kinsale the place that ticked all boxes on a comprehensive wish list that would open a new chapter of their lives.

The duo met at art college in Fort Lauderdale and discovered a shared passion for travel, taking them across the US, Europe and Asia.

Now in Kinsale, The Collector is an expression of that lived spirit of adventure. While Michael can sometimes be seen in the store, he is often in his woodcraft studio creating handmade furniture under the name Mish.Works. The day-to-day operation of The Collector is down to Shannon shaping “nuances of experience as you walk through the door,” she says.

“From about the second week we started dating, we started travelling. From that point, we started our journey of moving to lots of places, fuelling this philosophy for change, making the most of our lives and not feeling held back by scenarios that would seem uncomfortable for some,” Shannon explains.

“We’ve lived in San Francisco, Chicago, a brief foray back in Florida, New York, Boston.

We moved to Europe where we lived in Switzerland for nearly four years before coming to Ireland - we’ve been here for a year and a half.

For years, Shannon and Michael had lived the lively, energetic, big city lifestyle. Ireland, specifically Kinsale, represented a place where they could live a mellower life; one that gave back energy rather than having it constantly taken away.

“We sought out a place like Kinsale, and ultimately there’s only one! A sweet, charming town on the coast, near a city and easy access for travel off this beautiful island. Very quickly, where we wanted to be to embark on the next chapter became Kinsale,” says Shannon.

Shannon Healey, owner, The Collector, Concept Store & Coffee(ish) Bar, Kinsale. Picture: Denis Minihane.

The Collector is based on Market Lane, a lesser travelled street in the town, perhaps, but a location that provides a sense of sanctuary, especially in peak tourist season.

“It can get a little crazy in town so it’s a nice little bit of respite here; a little quieter, there’s a view of the church and steps from the new library.”

The term Concept Store is still relatively new in Ireland, compared to the U.S, and is a retail experience that is usually hung on a theme or idea. So, what is The Collector?

“What we’re trying to present is a ‘crafted with care experience’ in terms of the beverages we provide, but also the items you’ll find on our shelves which are hand-selected with attention to story, brand, aesthetic, and to values we believe in. That’s where the collection starts to click,” explains Shannon.

“The things are really about lifestyle, personality and little items that reflect who you are. Ultimately, this is what I love; everything in here, and Michael as well. These little nods of our personality that we want to share with other people. And of course, over time, that curation will be malleable as we learn more about what other people are interested in and where that synergy is.

But, at the heart of it, it’s Quality, Craft and Care.

The Collector is a store full of beautiful things, but the beverages side of the business is as important as curating the retail items.

“Walking in the door, I’m looking for you to have a moment. This is meant to be a bit more of a slow coffee experience, to sip and talk. Each cup has its own ingredients, and something may take a little more time to prepare. That gives you some time to have a seat, have a look, settle in a bit. Those who are fast and furious buzzing through, we’re happy to serve you too, but the intent is more good vibes - to relax and enjoy this little slice of your day.”

The beverages that make up the Coffee(ish) side of The Collector are where the fun is. There is a decidedly leftfield approach to the drinks on offer – not just coffee, those described as Not Coffee, too. The straight up cuppa Joe is there, but the constant invitation at The Collector is to adopt the mindset of a curious traveller and meander around the menu, experiencing tastes of coffee culture from around the world.

Shannon and Michael Healey in their Concept Store & Coffee(ish) Bar, The Collector, Kinsale.

“Travel has become a strong component of our lifestyle. There are so many culinary experiences you can only really get in these unique places. Returning home, trying to recreate that in my own kitchen, a lot of that mindset has come into The Collector in terms of what we can bring to other people: the types of drinks, or inspired tastes that you really can’t get elsewhere,” says Shannon.

“About 60% of the menu is directly influenced by things we have tasted in these different locations. Then there’s just a healthy dose of creative licence, and I think that’s where different flavours may remind us of a place, or a feeling even, which often connects you to memories or experiences. E

Even for some drinks that are iconic in their specific locale, there might be a Collector twist on it that we want to share with others.

Bananas Foster Latte is inspired by the New Orleans flambéed dessert and flavoured with freshly caramelised bananas. Vietnamese Coffee, made with small batch coffee from Vietnam, is an intensely robust and nutty drip, blended with sweetened condensed milk and served chilled. The Fizzy Americano is a marriage of Guatemalan espresso coffee from Soma in Cork, soda water, a squeeze of freshly sliced orange, and finished with a dash of demerara syrup. The Collector’s take on the Instagrammable Korean-inspired Dalgona Coffee is smooth and silky with whipped coffee foam and milk. Or the Guinness lookalike Nitro Cold Brew enhanced with nitrogen for a velvety pour.

If this all sounds a little like a caffeine-fuelled expedition to an exciting cocktail bar, you would be in the right frame of mind.

“Applying mixology mentality to daytime drinks is the seat that I put myself in,” explains Shannon. “At one point, I had dreams of opening a Tiki-style mod cocktail bar, so you may see me back here using a shaker for a few drinks or grabbing the tweezer to put the flower petal on top!

Bananas Foster Latte, Aren Latte and Lavender Matcha Latte at The Collector, Concept Store & Coffee(ish) Bar, Kinsale. Picture: Denis Minihane.

“We all deserve lovely things for ourselves, and sometimes it’s those small luxuries every day that matter the most.

A drink from The Collector isn’t particularly opulent but it’s just a nice little thing.

On the Not Coffee side of the menu is a nod to Shannon and Michael’s Floridian roots with Orange Dream, a simple blend of orange and cream “to satisfy your midday mocktail fix.” There’s a refreshing Collector take on Chicha de Pińa with spiced pineapple chicha. The NY Egg Cream, which contains neither eggs nor cream, is a “1950s Brooklyn soda shop throwback” of sparkling chocolate milk. These are playful drinks made with serious attention to detail and care. The menu encapsulates the excitement of dancing from country to country with the life affirming boost of caffeine.

It’s a wildly free approach to drinking coffee, and by creating a new language to these drinks – the language of beverages rather than coffee – Shannon and Michael effortlessly shake off the old rule book without so much as a passing glance over their shoulder.

“When you look at the menu, there needs to be balance: sweet drinks versus no sugar, just light and refreshing, or high caffeine versus none of that, just a light bright juicy pick-me-up. It’s difficult to hit a lot of flavour notes and temperature styles because when we look at coffee, people are all over the board. There are classists who like an Americano or Flat White, then others interested in trying our Nitro Cold Brew Irish Coffee.

“We all eat with our eyes first, or sip in this case, and this is just as important at the taste to me. Part of that component of crafting a new drink is making sure it looks beautiful, and garnish is not just there to be pretty but an integral part as well.”

Despite breaking all the coffee rules, The Collector is definitely not that pretentious coffee place.

“Brazilian and Colombian coffee seems to be what is generally used in many other coffee shops,” says Shannon. “That’s the fan favourite – the crowd-pleaser. In true Collection fashion, we wanted something that was a little more different. The beans from Guatemala are a strong, robust coffee with an interesting finish. Those that are nuanced on coffee flavour might pick up on that, but that said, I want to make sure that when someone comes in, there’s not that pretentious coffee experience. That’s off-putting.

We want people to feel comfortable but open to trying something unfamiliar.

Ultimately, says Shannon, The Collector has “become a vehicle for sharing flavour, experimenting, and producing something scrumptious. In fact,” she says, “I’ve never seen myself as a coffee person!”

Customers can pair their funky beverages with equally funky treats. Vegan and gluten free treats from Wazzy Woo, and Lavanda Fresca’s famed alfajores, an Argentinian-style cookie cake.

Shannon says when they were choosing where to settle, Kinsale was a place they would go back to in memory.

“There was something about the first time we came here – a feeling we had; one of those indescribable moments. It’s safe to say we felt a pull to be here; we felt we had to answer that call.”

“We have been blessed by the positive reception living here, and as new business owners can only be incredibly thankful of the welcoming community who have been supportive and also intrigued by what sort of concept we’ve proposed.”

The Collector opened in April and work is underway to bring in new menu items for autumn/winter; it is a project that will keep evolving as that’s the kind of people Shannon and Michael are.

That constant curiosity and desire for difference will ensure The Collector is a place always worth stopping by.

“The Collector is something I’m truly passionate about and it’s amazing to put effort towards something that is driven by heart and soul. It’s like we’re all chasing a satisfaction, and that’s what I feel at the end of each day,” says Shannon.