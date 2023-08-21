Julie Helen: The soft skills we learn in life are so important

I WAS lucky to be part of an interview panel for a communications role recently. This meant I was one of the people asking the questions to find a great candidate for an organisation I care about.

I have only been a member of such a panel a handful of times. However, I have created and delivered training for people with intellectual disabilities so they can be part of the panels in the same way. That is an arm of my career I am really proud of.

When I think about it, recruitment, mentoring, and supporting others in endeavours at work to be successful and happy have been elements of my professional and voluntary life from the very start.

As we head into the time of year of college places and the start of academic calendars, it can be a time for a reset or restart. Over the summer as well I have met cousins, neighbours and friends still in their teenage years and trying to figure out where they are headed.

All this has made me think about the soft skills we don’t often learn at school that transfer across all spheres of life to help people have a good experience, whatever the sector.

I want to make sure I expose my three-year-old to skills that will present opportunities to him, no matter what dream he chases in the future.

The first one my toddler already has in spades and my job as his mum will be to foster and keep: That is to have confidence in who he is, to recognise his strengths and be comfortable in his skin. It’s important to have an air of confidence without being cocky. Confidence breeds confidence.

An element of realism of your own abilities or limitations is important too. I guess the real point is having a self-awareness that in turn enables an individual to play to their strengths. Sometimes, it takes good mentors and allies to show you what those strengths might be, but also incredible insight to show you what you should work on. Communication is key.

I started a work placement at a radio station, way back when, I was terrified of making phone calls to strangers and my mentor had me call the gardaí every day a number of times to ask if there were any accidents we should know about! By day three, the person on the other end promised he would ring me if there was any news to share. I never really thought about that experience again until my first week as a press assistant in the University of Galway and the Press Officer at the time asked me as a test to call so-and-so for a quote for a release. She had expected me to be really nervous and avoid the call, when I actually did it there and then in front of her. It cemented her confidence in me that I was a good choice for her team!

Many young people avoid talking on the phone now and it’s still an important skill.

In addition to picking up the phone, being intentional about building a network of contacts and friends is standing to me so well now.

Since I stepped back from my last full time role, so many colleagues have got in touch with ideas of work I could do or roads I could travel next. Every time I meet someone new that I feel I connect with, I send them a message soon after to keep the connection.

People make the world go around and the skills to foster connections are vital to success!