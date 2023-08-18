Two time winner of The Echo Women's Mini Marathon urges people to take part

The two-time winner of The Echo Women’s Mini Marathon Sinead O’Connor urges the women of Cork to take part in the legendary event.

The primary school teacher describes the marathon as a “special one”.

“It’s a special one on the calendar because it’s unique in the fact it’s women only.

“For me, I’ve won All-Irelands, I’ve won big cross-country races and big races in Dublin, but everyone knows it if you win The Echo Women’s Mini Marathon because it’s local, and it gets lots of people involved because it is an achievable distance,” she said.

The Echo Women's Mini Marathon takes place this year on September 17.

Race winner Sinead O'Connor (middle) of Leevale AC who set a new course record at The Echo Women's Mini Marathon, with (left) third-placed Hannah Steeds, from Bantry; and (right) second placed Lizzie Lee of Leevale, back in September 2022. Picture: Larry Cummins

Sinead won the mini marathon in 2019 and 2022. She set a course record last year of 20:34 over six kilometres.

The female only thing I really love because you rarely get that, and it has great history and great prestige to win.

“It was a huge deal for me in 2019 and I was delighted to back it up again in 2022,” Sinead said.

The mini-marathon took a two-year break from the streets in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sinead would have loved to win three-in-a-row but she will not be competing this year as she is pregnant.

Race winner Sinead O'Connor of Leevale AC who set a new course record in The Echo Women's Mini-Marathon on Sundy 18th September 2022. Picture: Larry Cummins

“I was hoping to win three-in-a-row but I’m pregnant, so I’ll have to give it a miss,” she said. However, she still may enter and walk the distance.

The mini-marathon is a not-to-be-missed event for Leesiders.

Most Cork women I know would usually take part or know someone who takes part.

“A lot of people take part even if they are not necessarily runners. I just love the buzz around it and of course because it’s in the city, you will always get a big crowd and it creates a lovely atmosphere, and it is always a great day out,” Sinead added.

Winner, Sinead O'Connor (centre), 2nd, Lisa Hegarty (left) and 3rd Claire O'Brien (right), back in 2019. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

“It is a great day out and there’s a great buzz around the city. Grab a group of your friends and do it; then go for lunch afterwards in the city. It’s just a brilliant day out and you feel such a sense of achievement and camaraderie with other women in Cork,” Sinead concluded.

Online entries close at 6pm on September 16.

To sign up log onto https://www.echolive.ie/minimarathon/