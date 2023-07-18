Julie Helen: Time really does tick by... but childhood memories last a lifetime

RICKY was bouncing with excitement with the thought of going to summer camp with his friends Ben and Mai.

Once he got holidays from playschool, he asked me every morning when he would go to camp. Being three and not having much concept of the days of the week or time meant that he often asked more than once.

Ricky loves nothing more than to be part of a gang, either with his cousins or friends. He is quite a confident little dude, he doesn’t seem put out by new situations, people or places. Now that he doesn’t wear nappies anymore, he is even more independent and he definitely knows his own mind.

I knew he would love summer camp, something I was never really a fan of myself, but I did go. We chose a camp close to Ben and Mai’s house. Their mum Katie is one of my best friends and we are extra lucky that our kiddos get on really well, so Katie came up with the idea of camp for two days and a sleepover in between for both Ricky and me!

When Ricky saw the mattress on the floor in Ben’s room for him, he squealed with utter delight and a game of jumping from the bed to the mattress began without delay and the decibels went through the roof!

We weren’t going to have a quiet evening, but the craic was mighty.

I was transported back to the game of “Sharks” our family used to play. My brothers had three single beds with a gap between each one when we were young kids. The game involved jumping between the beds as fast as possible without falling between the beds. If we fell down into the gap, the shark ate us.

When I was seven, the boys were four, three and two. I made a rule where I could fall three times before the shark actually ate me. I wasn’t able to balance well so if we didn’t make that allowance, the game wouldn’t have lasted very long.

I don’t remember it being a big consideration, but I now see it as how we used to naturally adapt to accommodate my disability.

I was in charge at home and it was no big deal to change things around so I could play. That time only feels like a few years ago, except it was over 30 years ago!

Time really does tick by, but those memories last a lifetime and the characters of our childhood, siblings, cousins or friends are the people who really know us at our core.

Today, I get such a kick out of watching Ricky in the middle of his friends either leading or partaking in serious ‘high jinks’, building his own core friendships. It reminds me just how important childhood is, and the real essence of it isn’t about the toys and gadgets and spending heaps of money.

Childhood, especially in these years before school or too many schedules, is about imagination and fun and those infectious giggles that follow the excited squeals.

It only feels like yesterday that I was still pregnant with Ricky and new-born Ben was cosy lying on my bump! Now they are running and racing together with Mai, only two and a doing her utmost to keep up with the lads.

The summer days are undoubtedly intense and busy, but seeing their genuine happiness makes it all worthwhile.

We will blink and they’ll be teenagers begging us for smartphones, so it’s nice to enjoy a time when a couple of mattresses can provide all the entertainment they need!

These are the good ol’ days!