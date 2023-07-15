Eimear Hutchinson: Tips on how to keep safe at the beach this summer

I ADORE the beach – I grew up surrounded by easy access to so many beautiful beaches in Sligo, it was probably something I took for granted until I moved to near Fermoy. Now my nearest beach is about a 45-minute drive away so it is more of a dedicated day out than a quick stroll experience these days.

Our summer holidays are dedicated to beach trips, we are lucky enough to spend a week in Cornwall every summer in a tiny village that plays host to nothing but beaches, it’s a simple holiday but a lovely way for the girls to spend time together and with their grandparents - no interruptions, just simple, happy fun.

I must admit I hated the beach for a while when the girls were younger, especially the first two girls when I was a little more anxious than I was with the third and fourth. I think perhaps by the time the last two came along I was just too exhausted to care if they ate handfuls of sand. However, I came to realise it is one of very few places where the outside world doesn’t encroach and the girls are contented with beach sports, swimming and sandy food!

Many of us hit for the beach on hot days or during holidays, and it is worth taking into consideration a few safety checks to make the day go as smoothly as possible. Perhaps we all apply the same rules when we’re at the beach, but sometimes a reminder is worth the column inches.

Growing up in Sligo, where the wild Atlantic meets the shores of the North West, there are various beaches locally where swimming is not allowed due to riptides and strong currents. It should go without saying that if a beach has signs telling you that it is too dangerous to swim in, please heed the warnings. They are not there just to put people out or because the County Council is too lazy to employ lifeguards. They are there to save lives.

The sea can be a source of much pleasure for people, but it needs to be treated with caution because otherwise the effects can be devastating.

The actions of one irresponsible person entering the water can often end up putting not only them in danger but also the people who take it upon themselves to rescue them - professional or not, it’s always a risk.

We may think we understand the workings of the sea in that the tide comes in and tide goes out, but some beaches are much more complex like that. There are riptides and currents that can pull you out to sea in minutes and to fight against them is futile as you will only wear yourself out in a pointless attempt to try and get to shore.

If you do get caught in a riptide or current, the best thing to do is swim parallel to the shore until you get out of the pull of the current. However, finding yourself in that predicament is stressful and extremely dangerous so avoid the difficulty and don’t get into the water if you are unsure if it is safe.

If you are an adult going swimming, let someone know where and when you are going so that they can keep an eye on the time and keep an eye out for you to return.

My children are relatively competent swimmers but we never let them go out past waist height in the sea and they never enter the water without an adult. We also don’t allow them bring floats or inflatables into the sea. Be careful with kids on stand-up paddle boards, they are great fun but it is easy to get pulled out to sea on one in the wrong conditions.

Never underestimate the power of the sun while you are on the beach. If you are in and out of the water frequently, and even on days where it is cloudy or windy, you can still get burned when you are out all day.

We bring a small pop-up beach tent with us if the sun looks to be blinding all day long, so that we can get some respite from the sun if we need it.

I say I make the girls wear caps, but in reality the caps are on and off all day.

We use P20 before we head for the beach and to make our lives easier when we are there for the day the girls wear UV swimsuits, which mainly consist of a t-shirt top and swim shorts. It just means that areas of their bodies that don’t get exposed to the sun that often aren’t on show all day long on the beach. We all know how tricky it is to apply and reapply sunscreen on the beach when kids get sandy so the UV suits save a certain amount of hassle. And, to be honest, we do our best, I’m hyper paranoid about the girls being sunburnt but we still, to this day, get caught out if we don’t reapply often enough, if they’re in and out of the water a lot or if the girls are not wearing hats.

Beware of how quickly the tide can come in on beaches. If you park your car or your beach gear under the tideline, give yourself plenty of time to move as the tide comes in, because the sea waits for no-one.

We are so lucky to be surrounded by beautiful beaches and clean water in Ireland, make the most of it this summer, but be conscious of the dangers to keep you and your family safe.