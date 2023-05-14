Sun, 14 May, 2023 - 20:13

Best outfits at the BAFTA awards

Anne-Marie Duff, Clara Amfo, Georgia Toffolo and Dannii Minogue were among celebrities walking the red carpet.
Georgia Toffolo at the Bafta TV awards.

Bright colours and disco-inspired gowns were some of the looks modelled by celebrities on the TV Bafta awards red carpet.

The ceremony, billed as the biggest night in the UK television calendar, saw presenters Clara Amfo and Michelle Visage taking on hosting duties for the red carpet, before handing over to comedians Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan for the main event.

 Anne-Marie Duff at the Bafta TV awards. Picture: Yui Mok/PA
Nominated for the best supporting actress award for her role in Bad Sisters, Anne-Marie Duff wore an ethereal gown that sparkled on the red carpet.

The princess-style gown had an off-the-shoulder neckline and layers of tulle in the skirt.

Fresh off her stint on the first series of I’m A Celebrity Legend, former Made in Chelsea star Georgia Toffolo wore a romantic red outfit for the event.

The dress was by Rodarte, an American brand stars like Saoirse Ronan and Florence Pugh often turn to for red carpet outfits.

It had statement shoulders, white lace around the bodice and a red rose at the bottom of the deep-V neckline.

Clara Amfo at the Bafta TV awards. Picture: Yui Mok/PA. NOTE TO EDITORS: This picture must only be used to accompany PA Feature FASHION Bafta.
Presenter Clara Amfo brought a welcome splash of sunshine with her red carpet outfit: a bright orange strapless dress with a mullet-style skirt.

Tess Daly at the Bafta TV awards.
Golden outfits were something of a micro trend at the TV Baftas, with Tess Daly leading the charge in a halterneck-style pleated gown, with her hair in its signature waves.

 Zara McDermott at the Bafta TV awards. Picture:  Yui Mok/PA
Documentary presenter and former Love Islander Zara McDermott also picked up on the gold trend, wearing a disco-inspired form-fitting dress with a deep-V and slim straps.

Dannii Minogue at the Bafta TV awards. Picture: Yui Mok/PA
Instead of a sparkling gold, Dannii Minogue opted for a sunshine yellow hue at the TV Baftas.

The Australian singer, who fronts new BBC Three dating show I Kissed A Boy, wore a bright floaty gown with a floral applique and cape attachment by luxury Australian label Jason Grech.

“London is magnificent today, I’m feeling this sunshine,” Minogue wrote on Instagram, posting a picture of her holding a yellow rose to match her gown.

Daisy May Cooper at the Bafta TV awards. Picture: Yui Mok/PA. 
Picking up on the popular trend for boudoir-inspired red carpet fashion, Daisy May Cooper wore a pale pink nightie-style dress with a fluffy trim and matching long jacket over the top, by costume designer Amy Day.

Nominated for the best female performance in a comedy programme for her role in Am I Being Unreasonable?, Cooper paired the look with loose waves in her blonde hair, giving an old Hollywood vibe to the ensemble.

Compared to the outfit she wore to the 2019 ceremony, which was made up black bin bags, it was certainly a more glamorous look, and seemed to be a softer take on the pink-obsessed Barbiecore trend sweeping fashion at the moment.

Emma Willis at the Bafta TV awards. 
Presenter Emma Willis was another star opting for a bright colour, wearing a deconstructed red gown with daring cutouts and matching shoes.

Set to receive the Bafta Fellowship at the ceremony, Goodness Gracious Me actress Meera Syal donned a bejewelled olive lehenga-style outfit by luxury Indian bridal and partywear brand Bibi London.

