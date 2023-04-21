Cork artist joins rock musician Ronnie Wood, Westlife's Mark Feehily and designer Paul Costello in supporting fundraiser

KINSALE-BASED Dee Pieters is one of the artists taking part in this year’s Incognito art sale in aid of the Jack and Jill Foundation on April 26.

Featuring almost 3,000 original postcard-size artworks at €65 each, the artist behind each work is only revealed once the online sale is over.

This year’s artists include rock legend Ronnie Wood, Westlife’s Mark Feehily, singer Brian Kennedy, folk singer Mary Black and fashion designer Paul Costelloe.

Of the 1,000 participants, some are practising artists while others are in completely different fields. They have contributed 3,000 original pieces. It’s an opportunity to buy art – perhaps from an established artist or a celebrity – without breaking the bank. And the money goes to a worthy cause.

This is Dee’s fifth year taking part in the fundraiser by contributing art works. She said: “I just think the Jack and Jill Foundation is an amazing charity. The work they do is phenomenal.”

Dee Pieters is one of the artists taking part in this year’s Incognito art sale in aid of the Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation.

The charity funds and delivers in-home nursing care and respite support for children with severe to profound cognitive delay, up to the age of six. A key part of the service is end-of-life care for children up to the age of six irrespective of diagnosis.

While none of Dee’s grandchildren have had to avail of the Jack and Jill Foundation’s services, she says the charity is close to her heart. Her godson and his wife had a beautiful baby girl four years ago.

“She only lived for three days. I always think that if Zoey had lived, they would have been a Jack and Jill family.

"So many people have problems with children. Jack and Jill will send nurses into their homes. It must be such a life-saver for the parents. I’m a huge supporter of the charity. It’s a priority for me every year.”

Dee’s paintings are in demand at the Incognito art sale. (In 2012, her painting, Calm in the Estuary, was voted Cork’s favourite painting by the public.) She paints sea and sky scapes as well as landscapes which are sometimes dark and moody with a dramatic feel.

“I don’t like storms, but I like painting storms. I don’t know what that’s telling me!”

Dee, who is inspired by scenes in Kinsale and West Cork (she lived near Timoleague for years) paints from memory.

“I never want to paint what I can see. It’s all in my head, really. It can be the memory of light on water during a moment when I was out and about. It might be the memory of gorse or heather.”

Taking months, sometimes a year to create a painting, Dee works hard at her craft. She works in oils, mainly with a palette knife to achieve texture, tone and depth.

'Tide Race' oil on canvas by Dee Pieters.

“I like the interest of under layers with the colour coming through. My paintings evolve.

"I don’t know really what I’m going to paint. It’s based on a memory after I’ve been out hiking or swimming. Different things catch my eye.”

With mornings spent outdoors, Dee retreats to her studio in the afternoons to paint. She has been swimming all year round for the past two years, enjoying the company of fellow swimmers – and noting the majesty of the sea for her visual art.

When buying art, Dee says the instinct should be a love for the piece.

“If someone is buying one of my paintings, I say to them they really need to love it so it will give them endless pleasure every time they look at it on the wall. That’s the only thing that guides me to buy a painting.

“I think it’s lovely when young couples are getting married and starting out in life.

"Buying through Incognito is a fantastic way to start buying art. They can buy a few paintings for a reasonable price and it means they have original art works on their walls.”

Incognito used to take place at the Lavit Gallery in Cork and the Solomon Gallery in Dublin but it moved online as a result of the pandemic. “It’s such a fantastic fundraiser and a very exciting event. You have to set up an account and move fast on the day in case the piece you want is already gone.”

'Light Force' by Dee Pieters.

Incognito can be an opportunity for an artist starting out.

“I think it is quite hard for new artists to get somewhere to show their work. There’s so many creative people in Cork and Ireland.”

Dee, brought up on a farm in Carrigaline, trained in Devon, London and Kinsale (at an adult further education course). Her work was selected for the Oireachtas Exhibition in 2008. In 2013, her work was presented at the prestigious 20/21 International Art Fair in London. Her art is in private collections around the world as well as the Office of Public Works.

MORE ON THE FUNDRAISER

Dee Pieters is one of the artists taking part in this year’s Incognito art sale in aid of the Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation on Wednesday, April 26. Featuring almost 3,000 original postcard-size artworks at €65 each, the artist behind each work is only revealed once the sale is over.

Registration in advance is strongly advised – visit www.incognito.ie