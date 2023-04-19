Cork artist opens up about the power of healing through art as she grieves loss of her son

LISA Moynihan, who is a mixed-media abstract painter, is holding her first exhibition of the year in Frank O’Connor Library in Mayfield, running until May 15.

Lisa believes that there is power in art. Her body of work is informed by her self-reflective and emotional healing journey.

“I believe that art has the power to heal and uplift both artist and viewer; this is what I strive to achieve with my work,” says Lisa, who lives in Shandon with her husband, Sean and their five-year-old daughter, Naomi.

Lisa tells me about herself and her love of art.

“I was born and raised in Cork, and I have always lived here,” she says.

Artist Lisa Moynihan at the public library in Mayfield. Picture David Creedon

The love of art is in her genes.

“My father is a Cork man, and my mother is from Valentia, Spain. My maternal grandfather, Nassio Bayarri, (recently deceased), was a renowned sculptor and painter from Valentia, and while I have only ever met him a few times in my childhood, I find it interesting that the love of art is in my genes.”

Artist Lisa Moynihan with librarian Robert Forrest at the opening of her exhibition 'Healing Journey' at Mayfield Library, Cork. - Picture David Creedon

When did her own journey into the art world begin?

“My own journey into the art world stems from my early childhood,” says Lisa.

“I was a very quiet child and kept to myself mostly. However, through drawing, painting and creating I was able to express myself in ways that I couldn’t with words. And this gave me peace and joy.”

Lisa sometimes suffered bouts of anxiety.

“I experienced them from a young age,” she explains. “That knocked my confidence over time. I didn’t trust myself to pursue what I wanted out of life. All I wanted to do was create art, but I put it on the back-burner. Instead, I worked away in retail for a number of years.”

Motherhood beckoned.

“Sean and I wanted a family and when I was pregnant with our first baby, we were naturally over the moon,” says Lisa.

“We were expecting a boy and the pregnancy seemed to go well. However, in my last trimester, our little boy didn’t make it.

"His loss was the most devastating thing that had ever happened to us. This was in 2016.”

The tragic loss brought forth many emotions.

“Among the pain, sadness and grief, I remember feeling at the time, like all the things I used to worry about, and thought were more important, but didn’t matter anymore. The loss of my beloved boy showed me how precious, yet how fleeting life is - life is not to be wasted.”

Life changed.

“As far as I was concerned, life would never be the same again,” says Lisa.

And then Naomi arrived.

“When Naomi was born, Sean and I were incredibly grateful,” says Lisa.

Seán Moynihan with his wife Lisa at the opening of her exhibition. Picture David Creedon

The pandemic arrived too.

“Around the start of the pandemic, I had time to self-reflect and explore my need for healing,” says Lisa.

“At the same time, I began creating art with a sense of urgency - this was something I just had to do.”

How did she start her artistic creations?

“I started with figurative studies,” says Lisa.

“I was really inspired by nature, and I still am. I remember going for walks in the early days of grieving and finding the sound and look of the water flowing so calming.”

Lisa’s senses were heightened.

“The birds singing, leaves and branches rustling in the wind were music to my soul, and gave me such a sense of relief even if it was only for a brief moment. Those pockets of healing in those difficult days have given me so much more appreciation than I ever had before.”

As well as the beauty of nature; Lisa is inspired by other artists.

“I am inspired every day by artists I follow on social media,” says Lisa.

“If you see my Instagram profile, you will find so much inspiration there.”

Sarah, Lisa and Anna Moynihan at the opening of the exhibition 'Healing Journey' at Mayfield Library, Cork. Picture David Creedon

Who does she like?

“I do like Jean Michel Basquiat,” says Lisa. “I find the raw energy and explosive colour of his work very moving.

“It’s sad that he died so young. I’ve recently begun exploring working more abstractly, after being influenced by other abstract artists I follow,” says Lisa.

“I have found it to be a liberating and transformative experience.”

Lisa doesn’t work in retail anymore.

“I am pursuing my art practice full time, this is what I want to do,” she says.

She shares a quote that she likes.

“I just want to share a quote from the brilliant Dr Gabor Mate, ‘ The greatest gift a parent can give to their child, is their own happiness.’

Artist Lisa Moynihan with her daughter Naomi. Picture David Creedon

Creating art and doing what I love to do is one way to show how much I love my children. I honour my son’s life and memory and it helps me to be the best version of myself for my daughter.”

Lisa’s art is part of her journey through life.

“My art is a reflection of my healing journey,” she says.

“Through my work, I want to convey the importance of self-reflection, looking at your inner life and working towards healing. It’s an ongoing but worthwhile journey.”

Lisa loves using colour.

“I am intentional about using a bright colour palette and a lot of texture,” she explains.

“Colours can be therapeutic if applied thoughtfully. Texture, the unevenness of the canvas speaks to me of the ups and downs of life.”

Colin Leslie with artist Lisa Moynihan and Holly Darragh-Hickey at the opening of the exhibition 'Healing Journey' at Mayfield Library, Cork. - Picture David Creedon

Lisa is excited about her first art exhibition in 2023, at the Frank O’Connor Library in Mayfield.

“It is my first exhibition of this year. I had one last October/November in Douglas Library. I am really looking forward to meeting and talking to people about my work over tea and coffee.

“I am mostly active on Instagram, feel free to follow me there on: http://instagram.com/lmoynihanart”.

The exhibition, ‘Healing Journey A Selection of Mixed Media Painting’ by Lisa Moynihan, runs at Frank O’Connor Library, Mayfield, Old Youghal Road, Cork until May 15.