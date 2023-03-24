Should we be switching to natural cleaning products at home?

If a proper spring clean is on your to-do list, chances are you’re having a root around to see which household cleaning products need topping up.

And more than a passing thought, you might be asking yourself if some of these items can be swapped out for something kinder to the planet – but with the same confidence to get the job done.

Indeed, you only need to look at the ingredients in some products to raise an eyebrow.

“Many traditional cleaning products are packed full of harmful chemicals that can have a devastating impact on our environment, wildlife, and aquatic life,” warns eco-cleaning expert Sue Caldwell, at Clean Living International.

Not only do these products poison marine life and wildlife every time they go down the drain by polluting our oceans, she says they can also seriously impact our health.

“As we breathe in and absorb the substances we add to our homes every time we clean.”

Laura Harnett, founder of Seep eco cleaning products says: “Everyone is rightly more concerned about the environment than ever before. The small changes we can make every day will add up to help drive big change.”

And while we’re well informed about microplastics and the effect they have on our oceans, Harnett says a lot of people don’t know that when they use certain washing up sponges (which are made from plastic) they’re releasing micro plastics every single time they wash up.

Most people have ingredients for natural cleaning products already at home.

What are natural cleaning products?

Natural cleaning products don’t contain harmful chemicals, bleach or plastics.

“They clean the home hygienically and effectively without releasing anything damaging into the air or water,” explains Laura Harnett, founder of Seep eco cleaning products

“Don’t forget the tools you use to clean your home, such as cloths and sponges, can be just as harmful as chemical disinfectants.”

Harnett says to look for eco alternatives for brushes, cloths, sponges and bin bags too.

Why should we make the switch?

Toxic ingredients can be extremely dangerous if they come into contact with our skin, inhaled or ingested, cautions Sue Caldwell, at Clean Living International.

“For example, toxins can seep through the skin and enter the bloodstream when we’re enjoying a relaxing bath; they can aggravate skin conditions such as eczema, and harmful particles in the air can aggravate respiratory issues such as asthma,” notes Caldwell.

She says the main ingredients to watch out for include sodium hydroxide, ammonia, chlorine, phosphate and solvent.

How to make the switch to natural cleaning products

Before you purchase any product, Caldwell says to ask yourself if you really need it; or whether you can buy a more planet-friendly alternative.

“Take a few moments to read what’s actually in the products rather than just grabbing your usual brand, or the latest offer off the supermarket shelf.”

You can cut down on waste by refilling, reusing and recycling. Buy in bulk or concentrates to reduce unnecessary packaging and shipping, suggests Caldwell, and refill and reuse containers to cut back on the amount going into your household’s bin.

Always dispose of any unwanted toxic cleaning products responsibly.

What natural cleaning products can we use?

“Baking soda, lemon juice and white distilled vinegar are some of nature’s greatest natural cleaners – and they work wonders for a whole host of common cleaning tasks,” says Caldwell.

You can use these ingredients to clean almost all surfaces in the home by simply mixing equal measures of baking soda with white distilled vinegar and a squeeze of lemon. White vinegar and bicarbonate of soda are both miracle workers for cleaning and deodorising, and great for removing stains and stubborn odours from laundry.

Meanwhile, Harnett recommends your cleaning cupboard is also stocked with tea tree oil - a natural antifungal and antibacterial agent.